Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon
One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
signalscv.com
Vehicle over the side prompts rope rescue near San Francisquito Canyon
A crash that occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday resulted in an airlift rescue of two people by the Los Angeles County Fire Department Search and Rescue Team, according to California Highway Patrol logs. The logs stated that a single vehicle had plunged 700 feet off the west side...
2urbangirls.com
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
KTLA.com
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu
The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
Murder suspect arrested in Riverside County after body exhumed in Arizona desert south of Las Vegas
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff's deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
insideedition.com
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open
A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
Caught on Video: Mountain Lion Spotted in Griffith Park
Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA: A mountain lion, possibly P-22, was seen Friday night, Oct. 7, in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The mountain lion with a GPS collar resembling P-22, was spotted around midnight in an area within the Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum facility located near Travel Town in Griffith Park.
Santa Clarita Radio
New Bee Canyon Hiking Trail Opens In Santa Clarita
A new open space trail, Bee Canyon, has opened up in Santa Clarita, offering yet another open space for residents to enjoy. On Friday, a dedication ceremony was held at Bee Canyon Open Space at 12858 Soledad Canyon Road, east of the 14 Freeway in Canyon Country, where Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste talked about the new trail and amenities it offers the community.
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.
Authorities identify missing diver found near Santa Catalina Island
A diver who was found dead after being reported missing near Santa Catalina Island was identified Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Justin Hoang, 42, as the deceased diver. “The dive vessel Cee Ray contacted Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders using VHF Channel 16 at 2:10 a.m....
Police step up patrols in Long Beach after series of overnight burglaries
Police in Long Beach are stepping up patrols after three homes were hit in a series of overnight burglaries. Two happened on the city's eastside near Long Beach State Friday night. At one home, police say the suspects smashed a sliding door and made off with jewelry. At another home, someone called 9-1-1 to report three suspicious men in their backyard. In another incident, police say the suspects pried open a door at a home on Country Club Drive and Stewart Way and stole jewelry. Neighbors say they are not surprised to hear about the new break-ins. "Every time I leave my house, I think someone else will be there by the time I get back," said Brenda Leymaster, a resident. Police say detectives are investigating the crimes and are working to determine whether the incidents are related.
mynewsla.com
Woman in Lexus Sought After Fatal Hit-and-Run Attack in Griffith Park
The search is continuing Sunday for the driver who struck and killed a man in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles, possibly during an argument. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chaves.
California woman, 61, dies after getting trapped in clothing donation box
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A California woman was found dead and partially trapped in the door of a clothing donation box in suburban Los Angeles early Thursday, authorities said. Authorities responded to the scene in Santa Clarita at about 9:58 a.m. PDT and found the woman, the Los Angeles...
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
KTLA.com
Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?
On Sunday, flags across the United States will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9. The National Fallen...
LA animal shelters are overcrowded, dogs aren't being walked daily, new report says
According to a volunteer at the North Central Center animal shelter, many dogs are not being walked daily. However, a new report with a series of recommendations is hoping to fix the issues.
foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
