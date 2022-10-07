ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Could an Indiana congressional district flip to Republicans for the first time in decades?

CHICAGO (CBS) – History could be made in Northwest Indiana next month.The congressional district that includes Gary has elected a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly a century.But CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some are saying it could go to the GOP for the first time since Herbert Hoover was president.Several national election watchdog organizations consider the 1st Congressional District race in Northwest Indiana a toss-up. That's changed over the past several weeks and months.It would be significant if a Republican wins the seat because it would be the first time it's happened in 94...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Concerns voiced with Valpo redistricting process

As Valparaiso gets to work on its new city council districts, some are calling on the city to make it easier for residents to submit their own proposed maps. Those who want to draw a map for the council's consideration can pick up an information packet at the Clerk-Treasurer's Office, and turn in their finished map by noon on October 19.
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

Voter registration closes Tuesday, early voting begins Wednesday in Indiana

One injured in shooting at the Quality Inn in Roseland, suspect... Indiana Republican Party files lawsuit against St. Joseph County... Domestic violence survivor shedding light on local resources. Unsettled weather starting late Tuesday. Notre Dame defeats BYU in Shamrock Series game. Sunny and 70 Monday; rain midweek. Annual Michiana Chili...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Laporte County, IN
Government
County
Laporte County, IN
City
La Porte, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

SAFE-T Act defenders playing the race card

Listen to those who are defending the SAFE-T Act and ask yourself, what are they saying?. Basically, they argue, “It’s not as bad as critics claim.”. But, what does the SAFE-T Act do to make law-abiding citizens safe?. No one can answer that because the SAFE-T Act isn’t...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prosecuting Attorney#Politics Local#Election Local
WANE-TV

Indiana man dies kite surfing on Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) A man taking kite surfing lessons Saturday on Lake Michigan died Monday from a cardiac arrest due to drowning according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The incident took place near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. An investigation determined that...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

State health department issuing warnings in northern Indiana for EEE virus

State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of October 4, two horses in LaGrange...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gilland: Remembering a guitar, Gary and God

Starting in the late ’60s, I was privileged to be a guitarist for a regional gospel music band that traveled throughout the tri-state area of southern Indiana, southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Occasionally we would tour out of our home area, and many of those trips would become the...
GARY, IN
WISH-TV

Marshall County man dies after kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Marshall County died Monday, two days after a kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan. Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen, was taking a kitesurfing lesson near Washington Park Beach at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he began struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Bomb Prank at MCHS No Laughing Matter

(Michigan City, IN) - Authorities at Michigan City High School were not amused by a social media prank between students earlier this week. According to the Michigan City Police Department, two high school students, ages 14 and 15, allegedly made threatening comments about a bomb on social media. School resource...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
LA PORTE, IN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Chesterton, IN USA

Penny was at the European market in Chesterton Indiana and led me over to a bush where I found this little heart waiting for me to take it. It made my day. I love my little heart, thank you.
CHESTERTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy