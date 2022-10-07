Read full article on original website
Could an Indiana congressional district flip to Republicans for the first time in decades?
CHICAGO (CBS) – History could be made in Northwest Indiana next month.The congressional district that includes Gary has elected a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly a century.But CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some are saying it could go to the GOP for the first time since Herbert Hoover was president.Several national election watchdog organizations consider the 1st Congressional District race in Northwest Indiana a toss-up. That's changed over the past several weeks and months.It would be significant if a Republican wins the seat because it would be the first time it's happened in 94...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Concerns voiced with Valpo redistricting process
As Valparaiso gets to work on its new city council districts, some are calling on the city to make it easier for residents to submit their own proposed maps. Those who want to draw a map for the council's consideration can pick up an information packet at the Clerk-Treasurer's Office, and turn in their finished map by noon on October 19.
How Much Is Tom McDermott Worth?
Tom McDermott, 53 -- a former naval submariner and attorney who has been serving as the mayor of Hammond, Indiana, since 2004 -- has his sights set on being elected to the U.S. Senate in November. He...
abc57.com
Voter registration closes Tuesday, early voting begins Wednesday in Indiana
One injured in shooting at the Quality Inn in Roseland, suspect... Indiana Republican Party files lawsuit against St. Joseph County... Domestic violence survivor shedding light on local resources. Unsettled weather starting late Tuesday. Notre Dame defeats BYU in Shamrock Series game. Sunny and 70 Monday; rain midweek. Annual Michiana Chili...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
SAFE-T Act defenders playing the race card
Listen to those who are defending the SAFE-T Act and ask yourself, what are they saying?. Basically, they argue, “It’s not as bad as critics claim.”. But, what does the SAFE-T Act do to make law-abiding citizens safe?. No one can answer that because the SAFE-T Act isn’t...
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. JB Pritzker absent from Chicago Columbus Day parade amid controversy
Parades are known for drawing politicians looking for exposure and potential votes. But they were few and far between at Chicago's 70th annual Columbus Day parade.
With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
WANE-TV
Indiana man dies kite surfing on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) A man taking kite surfing lessons Saturday on Lake Michigan died Monday from a cardiac arrest due to drowning according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The incident took place near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. An investigation determined that...
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WNDU
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka restaurant is on probation after the St. Joseph County Department of Health found numerous health code violations during a recent inspection. The health department went to Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill after receiving complaints of people getting sick. An inspector visited the restaurant in...
shelbycountypost.com
State health department issuing warnings in northern Indiana for EEE virus
State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of October 4, two horses in LaGrange...
Cook County property tax bills still haven't been sent. What does it mean for taxpayers?
The second installment of Cook County property tax bills have not even been sent out to taxpayers yet. So what does it mean for you?
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gilland: Remembering a guitar, Gary and God
Starting in the late ’60s, I was privileged to be a guitarist for a regional gospel music band that traveled throughout the tri-state area of southern Indiana, southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Occasionally we would tour out of our home area, and many of those trips would become the...
WISH-TV
Marshall County man dies after kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Marshall County died Monday, two days after a kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan. Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen, was taking a kitesurfing lesson near Washington Park Beach at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he began struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.
hometownnewsnow.com
Bomb Prank at MCHS No Laughing Matter
(Michigan City, IN) - Authorities at Michigan City High School were not amused by a social media prank between students earlier this week. According to the Michigan City Police Department, two high school students, ages 14 and 15, allegedly made threatening comments about a bomb on social media. School resource...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Chesterton, IN USA
Penny was at the European market in Chesterton Indiana and led me over to a bush where I found this little heart waiting for me to take it. It made my day. I love my little heart, thank you.
Chicago Mayor Faces Backlash After Posting TikTok Video Singing Karaoke Amid Rising City Violence
Chicago residents say their 56th mayor has some explaining to do after posting a TikTok of her singing karaoke Wednesday despite a 37% spike in violent crime in the city. The video, made to promote Chicago’s citywide karaoke competition, was posted to encourage people to participate in the challenge, which ends November 6.
Terrifying and Ruthless Indiana Female Serial Killer Used Poison to Kill and Pigs to Hide Victims
Throughout history, stories of serial killers have frightened us and intrigued us, all at the same time. They invade our sleep in our nightmares and also pull us to learn more about why they would do such terrible things. In the Netflix series Dahmer, we are reliving the horror or...
