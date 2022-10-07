WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University football team suffered a setback against the No. 1 North Central Cardinals on Saturday, falling 0-73. The Pioneers (3-2, 2-2 CCIW) recorded 164 yards of total offense, with 85 on the ground and 79 through the air.Josh Raby completed 12 passes with two interceptions, as JR Muth caught four passes for 42 yards to lead the receivers. Marcus Douglas had 15 carries for 30 yards. On defense, Damon Loker led the group with seven total tackles, four solo. Noah Streveler racked up 344 yards on punts with a long of 52 and two inside the 20 yard-line.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO