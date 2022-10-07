ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gopios.com

Football Struggles Against North Central

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University football team suffered a setback against the No. 1 North Central Cardinals on Saturday, falling 0-73. The Pioneers (3-2, 2-2 CCIW) recorded 164 yards of total offense, with 85 on the ground and 79 through the air.Josh Raby completed 12 passes with two interceptions, as JR Muth caught four passes for 42 yards to lead the receivers. Marcus Douglas had 15 carries for 30 yards. On defense, Damon Loker led the group with seven total tackles, four solo. Noah Streveler racked up 344 yards on punts with a long of 52 and two inside the 20 yard-line.
huntleyvoice.com

Huntley varsity football dominates the Homecoming game

The clock hits 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, as the Huntley High School varsity football team takes on Hampshire High School. The crowd was excited for week seven and the announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen. Huntley ended up winning 35-0 against the Hampshire Whip-Purs as the game...
depauliaonline.com

DePaul lands 2023 transfer Keyondre Young

The Blue Demons and coach Tony Stubblefield landed their second commitment from the class of 2023. Junior college guard Keyondre Young verbally committed to DePaul on Friday, according to the Triton Men’s Basketball Twitter account. The 6-foot-8-inch, 180 lb. commit currently plays at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois.
High School Football PRO

New Lenox, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lincoln-Way Central High School football team will have a game with Lincoln-Way West High School on October 08, 2022, 08:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Marist buys former Palos Heights sports complex for new facility

Marist High School has announced plans to expand its campus footprint to Palos Heights with the recent purchase of a former sports center in the village. Operated by the Marist Brothers on behalf of the Archdiocese of Chicago, Marist is a popular private Catholic preparatory high school located in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood. It is known for its mission of preparing students for higher education and life.
NBC Sports

2022 Chicago Marathon results

2022 Chicago Marathon top-10 results and notable finishers from men’s and women’s elite and wheelchair races. Full searchable results are here. .. (Second-fastest time in history) 2. Emily Sisson (USA) — 2:18:29 (American record) Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich ran the second-fastest women’s marathon in history, and Emily Sisson...
NBC Chicago

Top Moments From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines. This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional...
South Side Sox

White Sox gameday workers picket for better working conditions

The end of the 2022 White Sox season was disappointing for many, and not just on the field. Concessions workers employed by food contract service company Delaware North formed a picket line Tuesday afternoon outside of Guaranteed Rate Field’s main entrance, citing gross underpayment and inadequate health benefits under Delaware North and the White Sox.
WGN Radio

Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?

Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
meteamedia.org

District issues safety alert regarding man attending district athletic events

District 204 administrators alerted parents on Wednesday about students giving their telephone numbers to a man who has been attending district athletic events. Registration and Residency Administrative Assistant Jeannie Dina notified parents of this activity, addressing concerns of a man by the name of Ed (Eddie) Leinweber. The man has been attending student athletic games in our district and has been sighted taking pictures with students.
CBS Chicago

Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
Community Policy