Video reveals moment fisherman gets outed as cheater who stuffed weights in winning catches
Two anglers were disqualified from a fishing tournament in Cleveland on Friday after they were caught cheating by the judges. Professional fisherman Jake Runyan and his partner Chase Cominsky were stripped of victory as weights and fillets were found stuffed inside their winning walleye fish. Jason Fischer, the director of...
Fishermen Fighting Marlin Nearly Get Impaled When The Fish Comes Flying Into The Boat
Out of all the fish you could catch, and have the fish come flying at your head, a marlin is probably last on the list. I mean, they literally have giant swords hanging off the end of their face. What is scarier than a giant fish with a sharp sword...
WATCH: Bear Rips Fish Apart in the Middle of a River for a Quick Snack
For this bear, it looks like snack time came quickly as the animal picks up a fish to pick it apart as a tasty morsel. We don’t know how hungry the bear really is but look at his deft touch here. This bear appears to be all business in this viral video while taking this fish for food. As you can tell from the video, this bear doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Hey, if fish is your food jam, then go on with your bad self. The bear was taking care of his hunger in a real snappy way.
Watch: Blacktip Shark Feeding Frenzy During Florida’s Fall Mullet Run
Whenever he’s got 20 minutes to spare, Paul Dabill will swing by the beach near his home in southeast Florida. The longtime freediver and underwater photographer will unpack his drone, which can fly up to 50 mph, and scout the coast a mile in each direction and out to sea for critters to document.
In a first, detailed video captures orcas hunting great white sharks in South Africa
For the first time, video of a group of orcas killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa may explain why sharks are disappearing there.
