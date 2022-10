DEKALB, Ill. – Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell intercepted four Northern Illinois University passes to lead the Rockets to a 52-32 win Saturday afternoon (Oct. 8) at Huskie Stadium. Mitchell returned two interceptions for touchdowns as the Rockets built a 35-7 halftime lead and held off the Huskies, who scored 25 fourth-quarter points.

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO