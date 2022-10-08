Read full article on original website
Nikkei 225 Over 5% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) is currently on bearish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is at 26,601.73, 5.72% down since the last session’s close. Why is Nikkei 225 Index Going Down?. The Japanese stock market is very sensitive to world events and...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 8% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 10 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,268.02, 8.46% down since the last session’s close. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.42% up from its trailing 30 days...
via.news
Apache Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Apache (NASDAQ: APA) rose by a staggering 28.14% in 14 days from $32.12 to $41.16 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.7% to $10,577.52, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Apache’s...
via.news
EUR/CHF Is 1% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:06 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at 0.9682, 1.69% up since the last session’s close. There are many reasons why the EUR/CHF currency pair is moving up and down. One of them is the U.S. dollar, which impacts both currencies. The European Central Bank (ECB) releases monthly reports detailing economic conditions in Europe. These reports can have a direct impact on the value of the euro. ECB reports also include details regarding interest rates and unemployment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
via.news
Copper Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) is currently on bullish momentum. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 9 October, Copper (HG) is at $3.41 and 3.54% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 11103, 99.99% below its average volume of 17597251679. Copper Range. Regarding...
via.news
IBOVESPA Bullish By 6% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is at 116,345.88, 6.63% up since the last session’s close. IBOVESPA Range. Regarding IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.51% up from its trailing 14 days low of $106,244.00 and...
via.news
CBOE Is 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, CBOE (VIX) is at 32.45, 3.48% up since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.6% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $29.88 and 1.34% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $32.02.
via.news
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1373, 1.74% up since the last session’s close. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.441% up from its trailing 14 days low of $1.11 and 1.379% down from its trailing 14 days high of $1.15.
via.news
FTSE 100 Falls By 7% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – FTSE 100 (FTSE) is currently on bearish momentum. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, FTSE 100 (FTSE) is at 6,949.63, 7% down since the last session’s close. Regarding FTSE 100’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.38% up from its 52-week low and 9.6% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Marathon Stock Went Down By Over 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 15.81% in 7 days from $12.78 to $10.76 at 16:46 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.04% to $10,542.10, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Marathon’s last close...
via.news
Lam Research Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Drop In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) dropped by a staggering 15.85% in 7 days from $400.08 to $336.67 at 13:26 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.32% to $10,575.37, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The Market Open, Wipro Limited Is Up By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Wipro Limited‘s pre-market value is already 6.77% up. Wipro Limited’s last close was $4.73, 52.51% below its 52-week high of $9.96. The last session, NYSE ended with Wipro Limited (WIT) dropping 2.67% to $4.73. NYSE fell...
via.news
NYSE FANG Bearish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 11 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,469.71, 2.52% down since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. Regarding NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.21% down from its trailing 24 hours...
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Is 27% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) jumped by a staggering 27.35% in 14 days from $55.19 to $70.29 at 14:52 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $13,754.75, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Devon Energy’s...
via.news
Investcorp Credit Management BDC And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB), Nuveen (JPC), Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Platinum Futures Bullish By 6% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bullish momentum. At 17:52 EST on Monday, 10 October, Platinum (PL) is at $901.40 and 6.35% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 16098, 99.99% below its average volume of 13735646630.67. Platinum Range. About...
via.news
Equity Lifestyle Properties And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Getty Realty Corporation (GTY), Rio Tinto (RIO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 17,270.62, 2.65% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.52% down from...
via.news
Palladium Futures Bearish By 8% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:50 EST on Tuesday, 11 October, Palladium (PA) is at $2,144.00 and 8.04% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1202, 99.99% below its average volume of 6284541396.83. Palladium Range.
