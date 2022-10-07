Read full article on original website
Biden administration announces plan to develop floating offshore wind turbines for West Coast
Wind turbines in deep water must be installed on floating platforms and tethered to the seafloor. The technology will allow them to be installed farther from the coast.
California to ban gas furnaces and heaters by 2030
California is set to ban the sale of gas-powered furnaces and water heaters by 2030.It will be the first US state to do so amid a slew of progressive measures to tackle the climate crisis by cutting planet-heating emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved the proposal for zero-emission residential and commercial space and water heaters on Thursday. The measure is part of a larger plan to transition the state away from fossil fuels and to renewable power and other sources of clean energy. “Beginning in 2030, 100 percent of sales...
argusjournal.com
DIGITAL UTILITIES VENTURES, INC. (DUTV) ANNOUNCES THAT THE AVAILABILITY OF $500 MILLION IN USDA GRANTS TO INCREASE INNOVATIVE AMERICAN-MADE FERTILIZER PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE DEMAND FOR ITS MODULAR “FERTLIZER PLANT IN A BOX”
Boston, Massachusetts, October 5, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV) announces that the USDA is making $500 million in grants available to increase American-made fertilizer production to spur competition and combat price hikes on U.S. farmers caused by the war in Ukraine. The grants will be used to support independent, innovative and sustainable American fertilizer production to supply American farmers.
solarpowerworldonline.com
FEMA proposes change to building code that could increase cost of ground-mounted solar
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has issued countermeasures for a change to the 2024 International Building Code that could increase the costs and inspection requirements of ground-mounted solar projects. FEMA has proposed raising the risk category for ground-mounted solar from risk category I — which includes buildings that represent...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Report: Transitioning only 6% of American vehicles to electric could prevent 67,000 premature deaths
Changing America's fleet of trucks and buses to run on electricity while, at the same time, changing the nation's power grid to renewable fuels could prevent 67,000 premature deaths by 2050, according to a report from the American Lung Association. Trucks make up only 6% of vehicles on America's roads...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Proposed FEMA building code may hamper solar deployment
In its 2024 International Building Code, FEMA has proposed to raise the “structural risk” ranking of solar to the maximum level. This would place ground mounted solar arrays and energy storage on par with hospitals and fire stations in terms of structural building requirements for natural disaster resilience.
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
teslarati.com
EPA could make EVs eligible for Renewable Fuel Standard credit, boosting incentives
Electric Vehicles could be eligible for the Renewable Fuel Standard Credit, which would add yet another incentive to an EV purchase. The EPA is reportedly considering adding EVs to the list of eligible vehicles, and the idea could be confirmed in an upcoming proposal dealing with biofuel blending mandates. Reuters,...
Washington Examiner
Youngkin energy plan calls for legislation to ditch California vehicle standards
Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants his state to repeal a legislative mandate conforming Virginia 's vehicle standards to California 's on the basis that it could make a "disastrous combination" in conjunction with an evolving grid. Youngkin, a Republican, released a 2022 energy plan Monday recommending legislators to reevaluate the Virginia...
eenews.net
Flush with cash, EPA could toughen methane rules
Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, EPA is slated to receive a windfall of more than $40 billion over the next 10 years. Americans could get a hint next week whether the extra money is going to translate into tougher regulations for air quality and climate change. That’s when the...
iheart.com
Biofuels group to defend EPA and RFS in court
The Renewable Fuels Association recently filed a motion to intervene on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency in a lawsuit over the Renewable Fuel Standard. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against the agency seeking a court review of EPA’s Renewable Volume Obligations under the RFS for compliance years 2020 through 20.
UV Cavalier Daily
Clean energy grant awarded to U.Va. research team by U.S. Energy Secretary
The U.S. Energy Secretary awarded a University research team a $3.7 million grant last month in order to conduct research about improving and streamlining clean energy. The use of dirty energy including oil, coal and gas, is contributing to land degradation, water pollution, increases in emissions and global warming. Given the current state of rising temperatures and the increasing levels of pollution, there is an apparent need to establish a cleaner energy source.
This N.J. senator says our transportation future will be fueled by hydrogen | Opinion
President Biden recently signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, the most comprehensive climate-change legislation in U.S. history. The legislation includes exciting opportunities for federal funding, which will help the state meet its ambitious clean energy goals. We reached our 2020 greenhouse gas reduction goal years ahead of schedule and...
Albanese government’s climate plans face hurdle as experts criticise carbon market reforms
The Albanese government’s climate plans face fresh scrutiny after it released draft legislation aimed at cutting industry emissions without providing the rules on how the scheme will work and prior to completing a review of the carbon credits scheme. The climate change and energy minister, Chris Bowen, on Monday...
Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals
DENVER – A report released this week by the Sierra Club faults dozens of utilities that provide a major chunk of U.S. electric generation for failing to speed up their decarbonization efforts. “For the sake of our communities and planet, we must do everything in our power to create a clean, renewable electric grid by […] The post Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Air Force rolls out plan addressing climate change
The U.S. Air Force released its Climate Action Plan, which defines how it will preserve operational capability, increase resiliency, and do its part to help mitigate future climate impacts through specific and measurable objectives, and key results.
