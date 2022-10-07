Less than Zero: Camelina Co., Praj, LanzaTech, Northwestern, GCH, Yale, NREL Launch New Centers of Excellence to Advance Feedstocks, Cell‐Free Systems, Genome Engineering for Carbon-Negative Manufacturing

Read full article on original website
DIGITAL UTILITIES VENTURES, INC. (DUTV) ANNOUNCES THAT THE AVAILABILITY OF $500 MILLION IN USDA GRANTS TO INCREASE INNOVATIVE AMERICAN-MADE FERTILIZER PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE DEMAND FOR ITS MODULAR “FERTLIZER PLANT IN A BOX”
Boston, Massachusetts, October 5, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV) announces that the USDA is making $500 million in grants available to increase American-made fertilizer production to spur competition and combat price hikes on U.S. farmers caused by the war in Ukraine. The grants will be used to support independent, innovative and sustainable American fertilizer production to supply American farmers.
Copper: Ready for an American revival?
I had the good fortune to attend and participate in the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Copper Roundtable discussion held in Chicago in September. Chris Greenfield, vice president at Ohio-based Federal Metals, moderated the session, which also included Tim Strelitz, president of California Metal–X, and Edward Meir, president of Connecticut-based Commodity Research Group. I won’t give any secrets away because I know some people (Tim) are sensitive about their age, but I suspect there was almost 175 years of industry experience and knowledge in that panel.
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
Tesla now can produce cars with just a few massive parts with MIT's innovative 3D-printed metal
Newly 3D printed metal could be used by Tesla to produce all-electric vehicles with just a few massive parts, thanks to two MIT students. Announced very recently, the new sort of steel was created by MIT undergraduates and their graduate student mentor in Germany, not for the construction of the cars but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few distinct pieces.
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
This solar-powered electric car cleans carbon from the air as it drives
Built by students at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, the Zem prototype captures carbon while driving.
Researchers successfully capture the first images of carbon dioxide emissions in aircraft engine
The first cross-sectional photos of carbon dioxide in a jet engine exhaust plume were taken by researchers using brand-new near-infrared light imaging technology. As claimed in the statement, the development of more ecologically friendly engines and aviation fuels could be sped up with the aid of this brand-new cutting-edge technology for turbine combustion.
Global Power Technologies Launches Ultra-Reliable, High-Efficiency and Low-Emissions MX PrimeGen Power Generator, for Off-Grid Applications up to 6.0 kVA Net
CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Global Power Technologies (GPT), Inc., a leader in off-grid power solutions announced today the launch of their new MX PrimeGen Power Generator, representing their latest offering in ultra-reliable, uninterrupted power with efficient fuel consumption and low emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005306/en/ Field photo of GPT’s MX PrimeGen Power Generator. (Photo: Business Wire)
Johnson Matthey signs its first fuel cell recycling contract in China
Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, has begun fuel cell recycling in China. Located in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, the plant is refining and recycling the platinum group metal content from membrane electrode assemblies (MEA), a key component of an automotive fuel cell, from Unilia, one of the world's leading providers of fuel cell stack technology.
Alfa Chemistry Provides Extensive Options for Graphene Quantum Dot Modifications
New York, USA – October 7, 2022 – The past decade has witnessed the increasing popularity of graphene quantum dots (GQDs) in many fields. As novel fluorescent materials, GQDs have received considerable attention. Earlier this month, the New York-based chemical company, Alfa Chemistry, released a series of graphene quantum dot modification options for its global clients.
Texas Startup Is Creating Clean Hydrogen From Microbes and Old Oil Wells
Charles Nelson, chief business officer at Cemvita, told Newsweek "the ground is our equipment, so we don't have to build anything new to be able to do this."
Flowserve Advances Its Desalination Offerings With Launch of New Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today the release of the new Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device – the next-generation compact pressure exchanger for reverse osmosis plants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005722/en/ The Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device is designed to be one of the most efficient and compact energy recovery devices on the market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
Ammonia Power Startup Amogy Looks to Norway’s Maritime Cluster for Push Into Shipping
Brooklyn, New York-based startup Amogy has opened up a new office in Norway with the goal of accelerating the commercialization of its ammonia-to-power technology within maritime shipping. Amogy, which was founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, is developing a scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system tailored to the heavy-duty...
U.S. Acknowledges Child Labor in Electric Vehicle Supply Chain
The federal government has, for the first time, included crucial raw materials needed for the clean energy transition under a list of goods that have child or forced labor in their supply chains. E&E News was the first to report on the change, which the Biden administration rolled out on...
Smart Factories: New government funding awards to save 300,000 tonnes of CO2
The authorities has awarded just below £14m to a collection of tasks that purpose to harness digital applied sciences to boost the effectivity and productiveness of key manufacturing processes. Announced late final week, the most recent spherical of funding awards from the Sustainable Smart Factory Competition are anticipated to...
Form Energy’s iron-air battery on pace for 2024 launch with $450M Series E
The round was led by TPG Rise Climate and joined by new investors GIC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Existing investors ArcelorMittal, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, Coatue, Energy Impact Partners, The Engine, NGP ETP, Temasek, Prelude Ventures and VamosVentures provided follow-on capital. Such large rounds are becoming...
