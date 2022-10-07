ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Inter-Agency Collaboration, Community Member Observance Lead to Arrest of Armed Carjacking Suspects

Incident: Inter-Agency Collaboration, Community Member Observance Lead to Arrest of Armed Carjacking Suspects. More Information: Public Information Coordinator | spdpio@springfield-or.gov. Completed By: Sgt. James Wilson. ARRESTED:. Carter-Hamilton, Johntae | 20 year-old male | Portland, OR. Avington, Jayshawn | 19 year-old male | Portland, OR. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT:. On September 30th,...
Can you identify this suspect?

On March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their vehicle in the restaurant’s lot. Unfortunately when they returned to their car, they found the passenger window shattered and the teen’s school bag gone. Inside the bag had been her keys, her school computer and a wallet with her debit card and social security card, which were all stolen. Shortly thereafter, someone tried to use the card at the WalMart, 4550 W. 11th Avenue.
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

