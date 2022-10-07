On March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their vehicle in the restaurant’s lot. Unfortunately when they returned to their car, they found the passenger window shattered and the teen’s school bag gone. Inside the bag had been her keys, her school computer and a wallet with her debit card and social security card, which were all stolen. Shortly thereafter, someone tried to use the card at the WalMart, 4550 W. 11th Avenue.

EUGENE, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO