LCSO Case #22-5558 — Lost Hunter Found in Woods by Search Crews (Photo)
LCSO Case #22-5558 — Lost Hunter Found in Woods by Search Crews (Photo) – 10/04/22. A 72 year old hunter was found by Sheriff Search and Rescue crews Monday afternoon after spending nearly two and a half days lost in the wilderness. The 72 year old Eugene man...
Oregon Tribal Student Grant helps Native American students afford college — and stick with it
SALEM — Megan Van Pelt just finished resident assistant training at the University of Oregon. She’s settling into her dorm room at UO’s Kalapuya Ilihi residence hall and preparing for the start of the fall term. Van Pelt is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the...
Inter-Agency Collaboration, Community Member Observance Lead to Arrest of Armed Carjacking Suspects
Incident: Inter-Agency Collaboration, Community Member Observance Lead to Arrest of Armed Carjacking Suspects. More Information: Public Information Coordinator | spdpio@springfield-or.gov. Completed By: Sgt. James Wilson. ARRESTED:. Carter-Hamilton, Johntae | 20 year-old male | Portland, OR. Avington, Jayshawn | 19 year-old male | Portland, OR. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT:. On September 30th,...
Key things for you to know about preventing burglaries and thefts
Whether it is attending a sports event, returning to school, or going holiday shopping, it is good to know how to prevent thefts from your vehicle and home. Any area with a high density population can make it easier for property criminals to target people who are not aware of their tactics.
Can you identify this suspect?
On March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their vehicle in the restaurant’s lot. Unfortunately when they returned to their car, they found the passenger window shattered and the teen’s school bag gone. Inside the bag had been her keys, her school computer and a wallet with her debit card and social security card, which were all stolen. Shortly thereafter, someone tried to use the card at the WalMart, 4550 W. 11th Avenue.
