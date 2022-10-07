CHARLESTON, S.C. – — College of Charleston steps out of conference play on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. match against NC State at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. The Cougars enter with a record of 4-4-3 while the Wolfpack is 4-5-1. The game is the eighth meeting with NC State holding a 6-1 lead, including a 4-1 victory in Raleigh in 2019. This is the first time since 1994 that the Wolfpack is visiting Charleston.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO