Charleston, SC

cofcsports.com

Cougars Drop Sunday Matinee at Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. --- Gabi Bailey recorded her 17th career double-double and Lexi Wierzbicki put down 10 kills to pace the offense as College of Charleston fell to Hofstra, 3-1, in CAA action on Sunday afternoon. Hofstra (11-8, 8-0 CAA) won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 15-25 and 25-15...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars Dominate Statistically but Fall to Phoenix

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – College of Charleston put on an offensive attack that produced 23 shots, but only one found the back of the net in a 2-1 loss to Elon in a CAA match Sunday at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. The Cougars are now 8-6-1 overall...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
cofcsports.com

No. 25 Women's Golf Hosts Edisto Island Invitational

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After winning the Evie Odom Invitational last week, the No. 25 College of Charleston Women's Golf team returns home to host the Edisto Island Invitational. The three-day tournament will feature 54 holes, featuring 18 holes each day beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Head coach Jamie Futrell...
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars Host NC State in Non-Conference Battle

CHARLESTON, S.C. – — College of Charleston steps out of conference play on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. match against NC State at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. The Cougars enter with a record of 4-4-3 while the Wolfpack is 4-5-1. The game is the eighth meeting with NC State holding a 6-1 lead, including a 4-1 victory in Raleigh in 2019. This is the first time since 1994 that the Wolfpack is visiting Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC

