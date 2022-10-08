Read full article on original website
Grandmother and grandson injured, granddaughter dead after being struck by SUV while walking along road
A walk along a North Idaho road turned tragic on Friday for a grandmother and her two grandchildren when they were struck by an SUV. The 4:50 p.m. collision in Oldtown, a small North Idaho community along the Washington border, left a juvenile female dead at the scene and a juvenile male in critical condition, Idaho State Police said. The children's 50-year-old grandmother was also injured when struck by the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV but no information on her condition has been provided by authorities. ...
Man Flees on Foot After Striking 3 Pedestrians With Vehicle in North Idaho, Killing one
KHQ Right Now
Victim critically injured in Garland and Maple crash dies from injuries
KTVB
Idaho State Police investigating fatal car versus pedestrian crash in Oldtown
eastidahonews.com
Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho
KHQ Right Now
Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run
OLDTOWN, Idaho - A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children's grandmother was out with her grandkids, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho State Police investigate after vehicle strikes 3, kills 1 in Oldtown
The driver of a Chevy Tahoe, a 23-year-old Newport man, struck three pedestrians Friday evening in Oldtown, Idaho, leaving one dead and two injured. The three pedestrians included a woman and her two grandchildren. Her granddaughter was killed.
