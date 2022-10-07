Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Oregon football: Dan Lanning emphasizing quick start for Ducks against Arizona
Oregon is cruising into Tuscon as it rides a four-game win streak into its battle with the Arizona Wildcats, but it hasn't all been easy. The No. 12 Ducks had to use a monstrous 29-point fourth quarter to down the Washington State Cougars and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is emphasizing getting off to quicker starts. In that road trip to Pullman, Oregon won 44-41 as both offenses exploded in the second half. The Ducks led 10-3 after the opening quarter and found themselves trailing 17-9 going into halftime. With just over four minutes left in the third, Washington State jumped out to a 27-15 lead, eventually leading 34-22 with 6:42 remaining but it was all downhill from there for the Cougars.
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. Oregon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The Oregon Ducks are 3-1 against the Arizona Wildcats since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Ducks and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Oregon knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Arizona likes a good challenge.
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Arizona prediction, odds, line, spread: College football picks, Week 6 best bets from proven model
The 12th ranked Oregon Ducks travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Wildcats in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Arizona is 3-2 overall and enters off a 43-20 home win against Colorado, while Oregon is 4-1, having defeated Stanford 45-27 in Week 5. The teams met last year in Eugene, where the Ducks used a 17 point fourth quarter to win comfortably in the end, 41-19. Both teams are 3-2 against the spread in 2022.
247Sports
PODCAST: Recapping Oregon's clobbering of Arizona in the desert
The Oregon Ducks went down to Tucson knowing it's a tough place to play and win for past Oregon programs, and they put those fears to bed quickly. The Ducks came close to putting up 600 yards of offense, scored seven straight touchdowns, and the Duck defense dominated one of the best offenses in the Pac-12 to produce a 49-22 victory over Arizona.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Photos from Oregon's road demolition of Arizona
Oregon picked up its fifth win of the 2022 season with a 49-22 victory over Arizona on Saturday night. USA Today photographer Mark J. Rebilas was on hand to capture the action.
247Sports
WATCH: Alex Forsyth reflects on the Ducks' dominating win at Arizona
Hear from Oregon starting center Alex Forsyth after Oregon dominated the Arizona Wildcats on both sides of the football, and hear from Forsyth as he reflects on how well the Ducks are playing. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
Oregon community college presidents meet in Pendleton to discuss issues facing Oregon community colleges
PENDLETON — Challenges facing Oregon’s community colleges were hot topics Thursday, Oct. 6, in Pendleton. Presidents of the colleges gathered at Blue Mountain Community College for the Oregon Community College President’s Council.
UCLA delivers statement win over Utah, changes Pac-12 race and sets Chip Kelly reunion at Oregon
The Washington game was going to tell us if UCLA was a solid, decent team. The Utah game was going to tell us if UCLA was for real, a legitimate Pac-12 contender with a chance to win the conference and make a big-time bowl game. The Bruins answered the call...
EDNPub
Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.http://eugenedailynews.com
Comments / 0