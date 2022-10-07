Oregon is cruising into Tuscon as it rides a four-game win streak into its battle with the Arizona Wildcats, but it hasn't all been easy. The No. 12 Ducks had to use a monstrous 29-point fourth quarter to down the Washington State Cougars and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is emphasizing getting off to quicker starts. In that road trip to Pullman, Oregon won 44-41 as both offenses exploded in the second half. The Ducks led 10-3 after the opening quarter and found themselves trailing 17-9 going into halftime. With just over four minutes left in the third, Washington State jumped out to a 27-15 lead, eventually leading 34-22 with 6:42 remaining but it was all downhill from there for the Cougars.

