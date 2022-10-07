ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oregon football: Dan Lanning emphasizing quick start for Ducks against Arizona

Oregon is cruising into Tuscon as it rides a four-game win streak into its battle with the Arizona Wildcats, but it hasn't all been easy. The No. 12 Ducks had to use a monstrous 29-point fourth quarter to down the Washington State Cougars and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is emphasizing getting off to quicker starts. In that road trip to Pullman, Oregon won 44-41 as both offenses exploded in the second half. The Ducks led 10-3 after the opening quarter and found themselves trailing 17-9 going into halftime. With just over four minutes left in the third, Washington State jumped out to a 27-15 lead, eventually leading 34-22 with 6:42 remaining but it was all downhill from there for the Cougars.
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Sports

Arizona vs. Oregon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

The Oregon Ducks are 3-1 against the Arizona Wildcats since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Ducks and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Oregon knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Arizona likes a good challenge.
EUGENE, OR
CBS Sports

Oregon vs. Arizona prediction, odds, line, spread: College football picks, Week 6 best bets from proven model

The 12th ranked Oregon Ducks travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Wildcats in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Arizona is 3-2 overall and enters off a 43-20 home win against Colorado, while Oregon is 4-1, having defeated Stanford 45-27 in Week 5. The teams met last year in Eugene, where the Ducks used a 17 point fourth quarter to win comfortably in the end, 41-19. Both teams are 3-2 against the spread in 2022.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Recapping Oregon's clobbering of Arizona in the desert

The Oregon Ducks went down to Tucson knowing it's a tough place to play and win for past Oregon programs, and they put those fears to bed quickly. The Ducks came close to putting up 600 yards of offense, scored seven straight touchdowns, and the Duck defense dominated one of the best offenses in the Pac-12 to produce a 49-22 victory over Arizona.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
247Sports

WATCH: Alex Forsyth reflects on the Ducks' dominating win at Arizona

Hear from Oregon starting center Alex Forsyth after Oregon dominated the Arizona Wildcats on both sides of the football, and hear from Forsyth as he reflects on how well the Ducks are playing. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
TUCSON, AZ
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy