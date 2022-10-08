Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge clinches its first CMAC title with a 48-35 win over Battle.
The Rock Bridge Bruins captured a CMAC title for the first time in program history behind an impressive performance from the Bruin offense. Rock Bridge defeated the Battle Spartans 48-35 to improve its record to 6-1 on the season while Battle falls to 2-5 on the year.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball ends regular season with 31st straight win
Rock Bridge softball won both matchups, against Webb City and Kickapoo, on Saturday in Springfield. In its first game of the doubleheader, Rock Bridge won 15-5 against Webb City.
Columbia Missourian
Marshall's aggressive offense takes Fulton by surprise in 38-8 victory
Marshall came out hungry for points from the get-go and Fulton’s defense couldn’t hold them back. The Owls won the game 38-8 and improved to 2-5 on the season as they defeated the Hornets on their homecoming game. Marshall’s running game was off the charts as soon as...
Columbia Missourian
Helias defeats Jefferson City to pick up its fifth win of the season
Helias football's Drew Miller scored five total touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 38-21 win over Jefferson City on Friday. Helias set the tone with a 17-yard touchdown run by Miller and set the tone for a big first half for its passing game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Fowler's five TDs push Hallsville past Southern Boone
Harrison Fowler led Hallsville's rushing attack Friday, allowing them to dominate Southern Boone 48-27. Fowler ran for 364 yards and five touchdowns against the Eagles. Fowler credited his offensive line for allowing him to have space to run.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball target Jordan McCullum takes official visit to Columbia
Missouri men’s basketball target Jordan McCullum took an official visit to Columbia last weekend. The three-star forward has an offer from the Tigers. Ranked No. 130 in the Class of 2024, McCullum is set to begin his junior season at Huntington Prep in West Virginia, where he moved in August from Harriman, Tennessee.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman football overpowered by Grain Valley
Hickman was never able to recover after a tough start Friday in its 52-20 road loss to Grain Valley. The Kewpies' first offensive play resulted in a fumble that the Eagles jumped on in Hickman territory. Grain Valley running back DJ Harris took advantage with a 15-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game.
Columbia Missourian
Salisbury falls to Fayette 48-28
A senior night comeback proved to be too tall of a task for Salisbury as Fayette beat the Panthers 48-28. The Falcons offense put on a rushing masterclass as both running backs D.J. Moore and Carter Vroman had standout performances. Both teams got off to a slow start as, for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Osage routs Boonville 40-13 at home
Osage earned a big win over Boonville on Friday, beating the Pirates 40-13. Osage found itself heading into this week's matchup against Boonville sitting right at .500 with a 3-3 record. Coming off a 33-22 victory over Hallsville last week, Osage was red hot with a 3-game win streak after a slow 0-3 start to the season. Meanwhile, Boonville entered 4-2 after defeating California 28-12 last week at home.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s finishing woes continue in 24-17 loss to Florida
It was difficult not to overhear the boisterous celebrations emanating from Florida’s locker room deep in the bowels of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed reporters following his team’s 24-17 loss to the Gators on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida. In a linebackers meeting room...
Columbia Missourian
Two picks doom Missouri in loss to Florida
Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill’s eyes must have been as big as a gator’s. Twice. With his team up 17-10 and Missouri at the Florida 16-yard line, Hill lined up to cover Tigers receiver Tauskie Dove. He anticipated that Dove would run an in route shortly past the first-down marker and jumped in front of the receiver. Hill was rewarded for his efforts when Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw the ball right to him.
Columbia Missourian
Florida 24, Missouri 17
11 a.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:58: Missouri, Nathaniel Peat 18-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Florida 24, Missouri 17. 11:10: Florida, Anthony Richardson 9-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall (Adam Mihalek...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Leland Howard Coonce, Feb. 3, 1931 — Oct. 2, 2022
Leland Howard Coonce, 91, passed away peacefully in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on October 2, 2022. Leland was born to Howard and Leah Coonce on February 3, 1931, in Hartsburg, Missouri. He attended high school at Southern Boone County High in Ashland, MO. After high school he served in the Missouri Air National Guard and was stationed in France.
Columbia Missourian
Reba Nelson Cassin April 17, 1928 – Sept. 30, 2022
Reba Mae Nelson Cassin, 94, of Columbia, died September 30, peacefully at home with her family members at her side. She was born April 17, 1928, in Liberal, Missouri, to Chester A. and Blanche Runyan Nelson. She graduated from high school in Ottawa, Illinois, and earned a BA in English at the University of Missouri. She married her college sweetheart, Eugene Paul Cassin on February 1, 1950. They lived in various cities on the East Coast until moving back to Columbia in 1966.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Task Force 1 to return home from Florida
Missouri Task Force 1 has begun its journey back to Boone County after being demobilized from Fort Myers, Florida. The team spent nearly a week helping with Hurricane Ian relief after arriving in Fort Myers, on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia mobile home catches fire, causes mass damage on North Wyatt Lane
A structure fire at North Wyatt Lane and East Leisure Drive is creating a traffic hazard, according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) posted at 2:54 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
How outdoor plant owners can prepare for Saturday's frost
Columbia is set to undergo its first autumn frost starting 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop down to as low as 33 degrees and cold temperatures will continue until 9 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, low temperatures will result in a freeze/frost emergence that could harm or...
Columbia Missourian
Roots N Blues brings attendees from across Midwest
Joddy Croswhite took a plane and drove more than 10 hours to see Larkin Poe perform Saturday at the Roots N Blues Festival. “Being a slide player, it means she touches my soul,” Croswhite said of Larkin Poe’s Megan Lovell. “We live on the same wavelength.”
Columbia Missourian
Joella A. Henry Feb. 7, 1926 — Oct. 5, 2022
Joella A. Henry passed away October 5, 2022 at her home, she was 97 years old. She was born February 7, 1925 in Columbia, the daughter of C.H. and Reta Homsley Sapp. She worked for the University Extension Service as a Soil technician. She married A. Donald Henry in 1944 in Columbia and he preceded her in death. Joella was a 75 year member of Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Columbia Missourian
New CPS public comment policy follows similar trends across state
The Columbia School Board meeting on Monday will be the board’s first where a new public comment policy dictates how public comment takes place. The revised policy, which was approved Sept. 12, does the following:
Comments / 0