Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill’s eyes must have been as big as a gator’s. Twice. With his team up 17-10 and Missouri at the Florida 16-yard line, Hill lined up to cover Tigers receiver Tauskie Dove. He anticipated that Dove would run an in route shortly past the first-down marker and jumped in front of the receiver. Hill was rewarded for his efforts when Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw the ball right to him.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO