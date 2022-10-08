ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

readthereporter.com

Girls soccer: Noblesville cruises to 18th sectional title

The No. 1-ranked Noblesville Millers girls soccer team defeated Pendleton Heights 3-0 to capture the Class 3A Sectional 8 championship. It is the 18th sectional title for the powerhouse and fourth straight sectional title for the team’s seniors. Noblesville roared out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield’s Cole Ballard powers victory over Fishers

FISHERS – The No. 10 Westfield Shamrocks defeated the No. 8 Fishers Tigers 28-17 with strong play from senior quarterback Cole Ballard in a Hamilton County showdown Friday night. In the first half, both teams exchanged body blows with each defense stepping up with early three and out drives....
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Cross country: Four county teams unite in victory

The Noblesville girls and the Carmel boys were the team champions last Saturday at the Noblesville cross country sectional, which took place at the Chinquapin Ridge Course at White River Elementary School. In the girls race, the Millers had three of the top eight runners, and that helped them to...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Blackhawks get tough test from Eastern Comets

SHERIDAN – After three straight shutouts, the Blackhawks finally had someone score on them Friday when Sheridan hosted Eastern in an important Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Not that the ‘Hawks were complaining afterwards. First of all, they won. Sheridan held off a comeback by the Comets in the second...
SHERIDAN, IN
readthereporter.com

Warren Central late score dooms Carmel on the road

The Carmel Greyhounds were riding high and confident with a five-game winning streak heading into their matchup with the Warren Central Warriors. It was a low-scoring game with each kicking two field goals to tie at halftime 6-6, but it was the host Warriors that were able to prevail late in a 20-13 win over the Greyhounds.
CARMEL, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines

A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

JOSLIN: Low attendance for Ball State football needs to be fixed

Grayson Joslin is a second-year journalism and political science major and writes for The Daily News. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. I have been going to Ball State University games since I was 10. I was born in Muncie and grew up in New Castle....
MUNCIE, IN
insidethehall.com

6-Banner Sunday: Hoosier Hysteria tips off the 2022-23 IU basketball season

6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Pride of Westfield makes it to finals

The Pride of Westfield had an incredible weekend at the Bands of America Regional Championship in Louisville, Ky. This was their first ever Bands of America competition. They made finals and placed ninth among competitors with long lists of national championship awards. Congratulations to Band Director Andrew Muth and to all the talented student musicians and guard members.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

My passion for lifting

The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Everybody has topics that fascinate us in our lives: things we enjoy watching, learning, or even doing. For some, these topics include playing a sport, tinkering with things, or playing video games.
SHERIDAN, IN
racer.com

Flying Lizard, RS1, Carrus Callas win GT4 America race one in Indianapolis

The Pirelli GT4 America field took to a chilly and windy Midwestern yard of bricks Saturday morning as the opening act to the noontime Indianapolis 8 Hour powered by AWS. Two minor yellow flags created two hectic and hard-fought restarts, with some massive changes in position, slick moves, and serious championship implications. RS1 clinched the championship in Silver, as BimmerWorld did in Am after Sebring, but the fight is still on in Pro-Am.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
CARMEL, IN

