Carmel, IN

readthereporter.com

Girls soccer: Noblesville cruises to 18th sectional title

The No. 1-ranked Noblesville Millers girls soccer team defeated Pendleton Heights 3-0 to capture the Class 3A Sectional 8 championship. It is the 18th sectional title for the powerhouse and fourth straight sectional title for the team’s seniors. Noblesville roared out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Cross country: Four county teams unite in victory

The Noblesville girls and the Carmel boys were the team champions last Saturday at the Noblesville cross country sectional, which took place at the Chinquapin Ridge Course at White River Elementary School. In the girls race, the Millers had three of the top eight runners, and that helped them to...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Girls soccer: ‘Hounds & Huskies defend sectional titles

The Carmel girls soccer team defended its Class 3A Sectional 10 championship on Saturday, beating No. 14-ranked North Central 2-0 at the Westfield soccer stadium. The No. 3-ranked Greyhounds were coming off a huge semi-final game Thursday, beating No. 4-ranked Zionsville, but there was no chance of a letdown. Ninety seconds into the first half, Annika Nelson’s free kick turned into a goal by Olivia Cebalo, and Carmel was immediately up 1-0.
CARMEL, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

JOSLIN: Low attendance for Ball State football needs to be fixed

Grayson Joslin is a second-year journalism and political science major and writes for The Daily News. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. I have been going to Ball State University games since I was 10. I was born in Muncie and grew up in New Castle....
MUNCIE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue Boilermaker named in B1G Network's Play of the Week

Being underdogs obviously didn’t matter to Purdue, as they topped Maryland 31-29 on Saturday. Purdue Payne Durham carried a lot of weight for the Boilermakers in the matchup, literally carrying 4 Maryland defenders down the field at one point. The play earned Durham the B1G Network’s Week 6 Play of the Week.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates

Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

My passion for lifting

The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Everybody has topics that fascinate us in our lives: things we enjoy watching, learning, or even doing. For some, these topics include playing a sport, tinkering with things, or playing video games.
SHERIDAN, IN
readthereporter.com

William D. Hewett

William D. Hewett, 79, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on March 27, 1943, to Harry and Ruth (Womack) Hewett in Durant, Okla. Bill attended University of Arizona for his undergraduate degree and law degree. He was a...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Freeze Watch Saturday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
#On The Road#American Football
readthereporter.com

Carmel International Arts Festival celebrates winners from across U.S.

The Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) committee recognizes this year’s winners, who hail from all across the United States. This helps to highlight how diverse and significant the festival has become. The 2022 Best of Show Award winner was Judy Goskey of Burton, Ohio, in Jewelry. Jerry Mannell of...
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January

Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel Clay superintendent earns state award

Congratulations to Carmel Clay Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Beresford, who has been named the District 5 Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. Dr. Beresford was selected by his peers for his professionalism, communications, community involvement and leadership demonstrated over the past year.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
CARMEL, IN
wrtv.com

Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana

Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
INDIANA STATE

