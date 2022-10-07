Read full article on original website
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
It’s A War On Toxic R&B From dvsn, Jagged Edge, The Isley Brothers And Others This New Music Friday
We’re slowly moving away from the heightened conversations related to toxic R&B—thankfully. With some budding singers reminding fans that R&B remains in good hands, well-known legends are maintaining their status with experimental, new albums. From new ballads by ’90s heartthrobs, to dvsn trying to move away from the narrative on “If I Get Caught,” to acts of today like Kenyon Dixon and Tiffany Evans showing the kids how it’s done…here are our top new R&B picks. The Isley Brothers – Make Me Say It Again, Girl Though we’re still trying to figure out why Quavo, Takeoff, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and Snoop...
1972 Concert Doc ‘Elvis On Tour’ Sees The King Starting To Unravel
45 years since taking his final bow, Elvis Presley is still on our minds. Beloved by many, dismissed by others, often misunderstood, his impact on pop culture and pop music can be debated but never denied. His early recordings were among the first manifestations of rock n’ roll, his breakout success ushered in the teen music market, and his later decline has been a consistent source for comedy and caricature. Recent films, including the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, have tried to rehabilitate his image and explain his importance to generations too young to remember his reign as the so-called “King of Rock N’ Roll.”
Guest Ensemble Recital Sept. 25 at Western Illinois University
The Western Illinois University School of Music will present a Guest Ensemble Recital at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in the College of Fine Arts and Communication (COFAC) Recital Hall. The ensemble Newphonia, comprised of Katherine Pracht Phares, mezzo-soprano; Claudia Aizaga, flute; David Munro, oboe; Sandy Coursey, piano and Adam...
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
Popculture
Jody Miller, Country Music Legend, Dead at 80
Jody Miller, the Grammy Award-winning country artist known for her hits in the 1960s and '70s that began with the crossover single "Queen of the House," has died. Miller passed away in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday, Oct. 6 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. She was 80.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
KAAL-TV
Lindsey Stirling talks new Halloween/Christmas Album
(ABC 6 News) – “Snow Waltz” the latest album from You-Tube sensation Lindsey Stirling is fusing the spooky vibes of Halloween with the Christmas spirit. We got the chance to talk with Stirling ahead of her album release. Q: Now Lindsey, your new album comes out today....
thehypemagazine.com
Dallas String Quartet Share Classical Crossover Album “Love Always”
The Dallas String Quartet (DSQ) recently released its new album “Love Always.” Through their signature electrifying instrumentation, lush string arrangements, and elegant compositional nods to their classical roots, DSQ deliver a luxurious collection of their string renditions of beloved pop classics such as “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay, Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. Weaving classical elements from composers like Bach and Rochmonanof into their pop arrangements, DSQ curates a floral soundtrack perfect for the most blissful of moments.
Guitar World Magazine
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
News Channel Nebraska
Saxophones For Beginners
Originally Posted On: https://teds-list.com/review/saxophones-for-beginners/. The saxophone is a great instrument to learn, with a wonderful sound and the flexibility to get involved in all sorts of styles of music. But choosing between saxophones for beginners can be confusing. Do you go for soprano, alto, tenor or baritone, and how much do you need to spend to get a good quality instrument?
sheenmagazine.com
The Power of Faith, Fashion and Music with Grammy-Award Winning Singer and Songwriter Dante Bowe
It is no exaggeration to say that Grammy® award-winning, multi-platinum selling singer, and songwriter, Dante Bowe has gotten our full attention. His style is a unique blend of soul, gospel, and R&B that has captivated audiences all around the world. Bowe, who is from Rockingham, North Carolina, but currently based in Nashville, Tennessee, gives everything he has when it comes to his love of music and how it makes him feel.
Sun Ra Arkestra
According to a recent study in the journal Science, astronomers have solved Saturn’s enduring mysteries: Its rings are far younger than we thought; its “missing moon” accounts for its “puzzling tilt.” On the new album Living Sky, alto saxophonist Marshall Allen sounds much younger than his 98 years. Under his direction, the Sun Ra Arkestra carries on the mission of its namesake—a pianist, composer, bandleader, and poet who often claimed to be from Saturn—by playing jazz from a marvelously slanted perspective.
pethelpful.com
Musician's Piano Duet with 'Emotional' Singing Golden Retriever Is Downright Priceless
TikTok user @amosdoll is a piano-playing wizard who recently came out with the song of the year, in our opinion. His duet with a singing Golden Retriever will absolutely knock your socks off. The video has already brought in over 1.6 million views within the first couple of days. And...
Fret Zealot is the Ultimate Hack for Learning to Play Guitar
Learning how to play guitar can be daunting. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. Fret Zealot is the guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. And it'll have you shredding guitar in no time. Based on a state-of-the-art LED addition for your...
Jon Anderson Announces 2023 Tour With the Band Geeks
Jon Anderson has announced tour dates for 2023. The former Yes singer will hit the road next spring with the Band Geeks from the Band Geek podcast, which was created by Blue Oyster Cult guitarist Richie Castellano. According to a press release, the group will perform a variety of classic Yes songs on the tour, like "Heart of the Sunrise," "Close to the Edge" and "The Gates of Delirium."
‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ Songwriting Team on Shawn Mendes: ‘His Voice Works Really Well for Musical Theater’
Josh Gordon and Will Speck’s live-action musical “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” lives up to it name. The story, about a crocodile named Lyle voiced by Shawn Mendes that can dance and sing, features songs penned by the award-winning Justin Paul and Benj Pasek. The dup then brought in a team of songwriters to carve out toe-tapping, infectious earworms. From the get-go songwriting and composing duo Pasek and Paul knew Lyle would be a singing crocodile which made the project all the more exciting for them. “But when the voice actor became Shawn Mendes, that really informed a lot of the style and...
Guitarist Billy Strings, the "future of bluegrass"
William Apostol knew from a tender age that he wanted to play bluegrass. Growing up in a Michigan trailer park, he learned to play guitar from his stepfather, and briefly played heavy metal. But today, as Billy Strings, he's been dubbed the "future of bluegrass," thanks to his Grammy Award-winning album "Home." Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with the musician about his inspirations; his upcoming album "Me and Dad"; and how – after years of reflecting on the past – he's now looking ahead in his music.
