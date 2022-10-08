Read full article on original website
Eastside bounces back behind Kenai Grier and dominant defense
COVINGTON, GEORGIA – After dropping last week’s game on the road to undefeated Loganville, Eastside bounced back Thursday night at home against Heritage-Conyers with a dominant 27-3 win. One of the state’s best-kept secrets, the Eagles improve to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in Region 8-AAAAA with ...
Despite loss, St. John Bosco finds itself in familiar territory – in control of destiny
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Not a lot went St. John Bosco's way on Friday at Santa Ana Bowl, home of the defending national champion Mater Dei Monarchs. In their 17-7 loss for essentially a Trinity League title, the Braves struggled to find an edge in any phase of the game. There were miscues, missed ...
Watterson edges CCL rival DeSales in central Ohio high school football Game of the Week
Two plays on defense and one on special teams during the game's final six minutes helped Watterson overcome a performance littered with miscues and take a step up in the CCL title chase. On their way to a 14-12 victory over DeSales on Oct. 7 at Ohio Dominican, the Eagles...
North Marion girls soccer continues to refine amidst blowout victories
After dropping 1-0 contest to Gladstone, the Huskies are making strides to eliminate mistakes in pursuit of league titleIn the second contest of the year against Gladstone on Sept. 15, North Marion girls soccer fell from the unbeaten ranks. On the wrong side of a 1-0 result, coach Ben Bonser said it wasn't a total collapse or anything significant. It was a little thing. "We had opportunities in that (Gladstone) game as well. We just didn't finish," Bonser said. "It's finishing the opportunities that we do have and then not making mistakes. It wasn't a giant mistake, but our...
