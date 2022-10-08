Read full article on original website
Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday. The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.
Not only did the New York Mets lose to the San Diego Padres in their NL Wild Card Series, but they embarrassed themselves in the Game 3 loss on Sunday night. The Mets were shutout 6-0 and got just one hit in the game. Though they were facing an ace in Joe Musgrove, you expect a lot more from a multi-million dollar offense. The Mets even resorted to trying to rattle Musgrove with a substance check that didn’t pay off.
Deion Jones was a 2nd round draft selection (52nd overall) by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 out of LSU. Jones was 3rd in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Joey Bosa and Jalen Ramsey. In 2017 he earned a Pro Bowl selection. Still just 27 years old, Jones has appeared in 85 games (83 starts) for the Falcons. Throughout his career, he’s accumulated 652 tackles, 11 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks.
The New York Yankees might still be slim favorites to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but there’s no doubt they will have to pay a premium for his services. Considering he’s the face of the franchise and has already carved out a section in Yankee Stadium in his honor, general manager Brian Cashman is between a rock and a hard place regarding negotiations.
Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
The only thing that would make the New York Yankees outfield even more potent than it already is is the potential return of Giancarlo Stanton as a defender, let alone a dangerous slugger in the batting order. Stanton had been struggling considerably toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
The Giants entered the 2022 campaign with high hopes after winning 107 games last year, but the team’s efforts to compete for a playoff spot fell short. San Francisco finished with a .500 record and now turns its attention to next season. There’s no question the Giants will attempt to reload and make another push for contention this winter.
San Diego Padres fans who gathered at bars and restaurants across the city Friday night to watch the team's playoff opener against the New York Mets had much to celebrate.
The Dodgers finally have an NLDS opponent: the San Diego Padres. The season series between the two teams was incredibly lopsided, with the Dodgers taking fourteen of nineteen matchups. That being said, October baseball is a different breed. Nothing that has happened up to this point matters, especially when the...
The Phillies scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and Philadelphia beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 in the opening game of their National League wild-card series
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies are bringing postseason baseball back to the city of Philadelphia for the first time in 11 years. Led by Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola, the Phillies dispatched the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Saturday night to win their National League wild-card series 2-0 on the road and advance to the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.
Joe Musgrove had some fun with the New York Mets after they tried to disrupt him with a substance check on Sunday night. Musgrove was dealing in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series between his San Diego Padres and the Mets. He threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 5.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
