Daily News
Rested Raiders Romp
Crescent City breaks game open in second quarter to defeat Indians. By Michael Lischio Jr. Daily News correspondent CRESCENT CITY – Despite similar records, Crescent City Junior-Senior and Keystone Heights high school’s football teams entered Friday’s game under…
pontevedrarecorder.com
Panthers unable to outlast Jackets in shootout
The Nease football team found themselves in a shootout on the road against St. Augustine and were just not quite able to keep the pace and suffered a 58-41 defeat Oct. 7. Both offenses went back and forth throughout the game and made highlight-reel plays left and right. The Panthers...
Athletes to be inducted into Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of the best athletes in the history of Ribault High School are being inducted into the Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame on October 16th. Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame Chairwoman Kim Gallon joined Good Morning Jacksonville to preview the event and to describe the proud tradition of athletics at Ribault as well as the good that this event will do for future and current Ribault students.
residentnews.net
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Billy Napier said after Florida beat Missouri
Billy Napier’s first SEC win sure wasn’t pretty, but SEC wins rarely are pretty. The Missouri Tigers took the Gators to the wire Saturday, but Florida pulled it out 24-17. Florida improved to 1-2 in the SEC. Anthony Richardson threw for just 66 yards and one touchdown, but...
Daily News
Helen Hines Pirtle
Helen Hines Pirtle, 92, of Palatka, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka following an extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of…
WCJB
Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
News4Jax.com
3 Jacksonville firefighters who died in line of duty honored in national ceremony
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Remembering those who gave all. This weekend, three Jacksonville firefighters who died in the line of duty last year were honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland. They are Captain Thomas Barber, Lieutenant Mario Moya, and Engineer Michael Freeland. Their names were added...
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
Daily News
Color, stories burst forth in annual quilt show
Quilter Nikki Hill beamed as she stood beside her artwork Friday morning at the Ninth Annual Quilts by the River quilt show at Ms. D’s Quilts in Palatka. Hill had won Best of Show for the piece she…
News4Jax.com
Outdoor Jacksonville music festival to honor members of Lynyrd Skynyrd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A music festival plans to remember and honor the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd who lost their lives over four decades ago in a tragic plane crash. Oct. 20 will mark 45 years since the crash of the band’s charter airplane. Six people died and 20 more were injured in the crash.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
Daily News
West Putnam church helps students with homecoming plans
INTERLACHEN – Two Interlachen Junior-Senior High School girls left a town church Friday with big grins, new shoes and new homecoming dresses for the big dance later this month. Sisters Kimberlie Allen, 16, and Selena Brenneman, 17, stopped by Interlachen’s Whispering Hope Church of God and found elegant dresses...
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
News4Jax.com
Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
floridasportsman.com
Checked the Palatka area..................
Two recons of the Palatka City Dock over the last 3 days are not encouraging. The most discouraging was yesterday afternoon when there were ZERO people there. I'd note.......folks there will often keep casting for 1 or 2 shrimp at a time so if there is nobody there it speaks a good bit.
