ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Rested Raiders Romp

Crescent City breaks game open in second quarter to defeat Indians. By Michael Lischio Jr. Daily News correspondent CRESCENT CITY – Despite similar records, Crescent City Junior-Senior and Keystone Heights high school’s football teams entered Friday’s game under…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Panthers unable to outlast Jackets in shootout

The Nease football team found themselves in a shootout on the road against St. Augustine and were just not quite able to keep the pace and suffered a 58-41 defeat Oct. 7. Both offenses went back and forth throughout the game and made highlight-reel plays left and right. The Panthers...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Athletes to be inducted into Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of the best athletes in the history of Ribault High School are being inducted into the Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame on October 16th. Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame Chairwoman Kim Gallon joined Good Morning Jacksonville to preview the event and to describe the proud tradition of athletics at Ribault as well as the good that this event will do for future and current Ribault students.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’

The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Education
Palatka, FL
Education
Palatka, FL
Sports
City
Palatka, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Billy Napier said after Florida beat Missouri

Billy Napier’s first SEC win sure wasn’t pretty, but SEC wins rarely are pretty. The Missouri Tigers took the Gators to the wire Saturday, but Florida pulled it out 24-17. Florida improved to 1-2 in the SEC. Anthony Richardson threw for just 66 yards and one touchdown, but...
COLUMBIA, MO
Daily News

Helen Hines Pirtle

Helen Hines Pirtle, 92, of Palatka, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka following an extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of…
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Panthers#High School Football#Senior High School#Memorial Stadium#Space Coast#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bennett Cooper Field
Daily News

Color, stories burst forth in annual quilt show

Quilter Nikki Hill beamed as she stood beside her artwork Friday morning at the Ninth Annual Quilts by the River quilt show at Ms. D’s Quilts in Palatka. Hill had won Best of Show for the piece she…
PALATKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Daily News

West Putnam church helps students with homecoming plans

INTERLACHEN – Two Interlachen Junior-Senior High School girls left a town church Friday with big grins, new shoes and new homecoming dresses for the big dance later this month. Sisters Kimberlie Allen, 16, and Selena Brenneman, 17, stopped by Interlachen’s Whispering Hope Church of God and found elegant dresses...
INTERLACHEN, FL
WCJB

Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridasportsman.com

Checked the Palatka area..................

Two recons of the Palatka City Dock over the last 3 days are not encouraging. The most discouraging was yesterday afternoon when there were ZERO people there. I'd note.......folks there will often keep casting for 1 or 2 shrimp at a time so if there is nobody there it speaks a good bit.
PALATKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy