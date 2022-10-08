Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
St. Johns River State College closes due to Hurricane Ian, cancels eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcementZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Daily News
Prep football: Fun night for Panthers in homecoming beatdown
Palatka scores 7 TDs in first half in 61-8 rout of Space Coast for 1st win with over 60 points since 2001. The fun is back in Palatka Junior-Senior High School football. Yes, the opponent left Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night 1-5, but no one can deny the performance the…
Daily News
Prep football: At last, Rams get easy victory over Wildcats
PIERSON – For once, Interlachen Junior-Senior High football coach Erik Gibson got an easy-peasy stress-free game. The Rams (6-0) had little problem with Pierson Taylor, winning 44-0 Friday night and…
letsbeardown.com
THIS FLORIDA GATORS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN IS AN ABSOLUTE UNIT
Those hips don't lie. Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a man to fear and behold. During Saturday's game against Missouri, CFB fans on Twitter caught sight of the behemoth and were in awe of the absolute unit on the Gators' defensive line. For note, the man has an...
Daily News
Helen Hines Pirtle
Helen Hines Pirtle, 92, of Palatka, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka following an extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of…
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
Daily News
John Oneal
John Oneal, 73, of Palm Coast, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach. Arrangements will be announced by Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
click orlando
St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
WCJB
Residents are upset about high gas price at Gainesville gas station
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers are upset after BP Gas Station located on Archer Road is priced at $3.39-that’s a 26 cent price increase within a week. October was the start of Florida’s fuel tax holiday signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The bill is meant to provide more than $1.2 billion dollars of tax relief for items commonly purchased by Floridians, like gas.
Daily News
West Putnam church helps students with homecoming plans
INTERLACHEN – Two Interlachen Junior-Senior High School girls left a town church Friday with big grins, new shoes and new homecoming dresses for the big dance later this month. Sisters Kimberlie Allen, 16, and Selena Brenneman, 17, stopped by Interlachen’s Whispering Hope Church of God and found elegant dresses...
floridasportsman.com
Checked the Palatka area..................
Two recons of the Palatka City Dock over the last 3 days are not encouraging. The most discouraging was yesterday afternoon when there were ZERO people there. I'd note.......folks there will often keep casting for 1 or 2 shrimp at a time so if there is nobody there it speaks a good bit.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Bikers will rally for 30th Daytona Biketoberfest
Daytona Beach will celebrate a significant milestone in 2022 with the 30th annual Biketoberfest Oct. 13-6. The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to the Daytona Beach and Volusia County area with beautiful Florida weather, live music, vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street or the Ormond Scenic Loop.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
Daily News
Color, stories burst forth in annual quilt show
Quilter Nikki Hill beamed as she stood beside her artwork Friday morning at the Ninth Annual Quilts by the River quilt show at Ms. D’s Quilts in Palatka. Hill had won Best of Show for the piece she…
‘Washed away in an instant’: 62-year-old Daytona Beach Shores restaurant swept away by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla — A portion of a popular restaurant at the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores was washed away by Hurricane Ian. Managers at Crabby Joe’s said the restaurant is holding on by a thread, with the dining room barely intact and most of the pier gone.
