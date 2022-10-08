ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, FL

Daily News

Prep football: Fun night for Panthers in homecoming beatdown

Palatka scores 7 TDs in first half in 61-8 rout of Space Coast for 1st win with over 60 points since 2001. The fun is back in Palatka Junior-Senior High School football. Yes, the opponent left Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night 1-5, but no one can deny the performance the…
PALATKA, FL
letsbeardown.com

THIS FLORIDA GATORS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN IS AN ABSOLUTE UNIT

Those hips don't lie. Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a man to fear and behold. During Saturday's game against Missouri, CFB fans on Twitter caught sight of the behemoth and were in awe of the absolute unit on the Gators' defensive line. For note, the man has an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Helen Hines Pirtle

Helen Hines Pirtle, 92, of Palatka, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka following an extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of…
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

John Oneal

John Oneal, 73, of Palm Coast, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach. Arrangements will be announced by Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
DELAND, FL
WCJB

Residents are upset about high gas price at Gainesville gas station

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers are upset after BP Gas Station located on Archer Road is priced at $3.39-that’s a 26 cent price increase within a week. October was the start of Florida’s fuel tax holiday signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The bill is meant to provide more than $1.2 billion dollars of tax relief for items commonly purchased by Floridians, like gas.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

West Putnam church helps students with homecoming plans

INTERLACHEN – Two Interlachen Junior-Senior High School girls left a town church Friday with big grins, new shoes and new homecoming dresses for the big dance later this month. Sisters Kimberlie Allen, 16, and Selena Brenneman, 17, stopped by Interlachen’s Whispering Hope Church of God and found elegant dresses...
INTERLACHEN, FL
floridasportsman.com

Checked the Palatka area..................

Two recons of the Palatka City Dock over the last 3 days are not encouraging. The most discouraging was yesterday afternoon when there were ZERO people there. I'd note.......folks there will often keep casting for 1 or 2 shrimp at a time so if there is nobody there it speaks a good bit.
PALATKA, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Bikers will rally for 30th Daytona Biketoberfest

Daytona Beach will celebrate a significant milestone in 2022 with the 30th annual Biketoberfest Oct. 13-6. The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to the Daytona Beach and Volusia County area with beautiful Florida weather, live music, vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street or the Ormond Scenic Loop.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daily News

Color, stories burst forth in annual quilt show

Quilter Nikki Hill beamed as she stood beside her artwork Friday morning at the Ninth Annual Quilts by the River quilt show at Ms. D’s Quilts in Palatka. Hill had won Best of Show for the piece she…
PALATKA, FL

