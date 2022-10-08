Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Conflict resolution more successful using a native language, research shows
The choice of language in a negotiation is often considered a technical issue, not something that could influence the outcome. But new research published in the Journal of Conflict Resolution finds peace-building proposals presented in lingua franca elicit higher levels of hatred and lower levels of sympathy, compared with proposals offered in one's native tongue.
KTEN.com
How to Teach Your Children About Women in STEM
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/how-to-teach-your-children-about-women-in-stem/. Teaching your children about women in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields can encourage them to pursue activities that they might not have otherwise known about. When children think of mathematicians or scientists, they tend to think of men. However, women represent 27% of the...
KIDS・
apaonline.org
First Steps on the Rocky Path to Diversity and Inclusion in Cognitive Science
I was initially asked to develop an Intro to Cognitive Science course as an upper-level Liberal Studies Option for Degree students (majors) in a public college in Toronto, Canada. With much excitement, I developed the course “Smart Phones, Talking Apes, and Baby Geniuses: An Introduction to Cognitive Science.” The course covers Evolutionary Psychology, Massive Modularity, Language Acquisition, Artificial Intelligence, Ape Language Research, and Theory of Mind mostly in the format of debates with classic articles arguing for and against positions roughly divided into generativist and developmental sides (roughly: nature and nurture). I’ve genuinely enjoyed teaching this course, but a nagging concern has been whittling away at my enjoyment: should this course be more diverse and inclusive?
psychologytoday.com
Free Will Isn't Independent of Biology, It's Enabled by It
Determinism is likely false; you are in control. Conscious intentions control the brain, and selves control conscious intentions. In my new book, Freely Determined: What the New Psychology of the Self Tells Us About How to Live, I argue that there is strong reason to doubt the truth of determinism. I also argue that people who believe in determinism may pay a grave price in their personal lives, because such beliefs undermine their own autonomous agency and well-being. Based on these arguments, I conclude that we should discard determinism altogether as a belief system. In contrast, free will (the ability to causally affect our own behavior) is likely fact.
