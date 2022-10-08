Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Yep Ging and the unmarked grave: Black River Falls community closes a story nearly 80 years later
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — It’s a story that took nearly 80 years to finish. With the help of local historians and community members, Black River Falls closes the tale of the first Chinese laundryman in town. In a small town, some stories are passed down from...
spmetrowire.com
SPASH grad, father of 10, reopens popular restaurant
A popular egg roll restaurant has relocated to Plover. B's Egg Rolls closed its Division St. location when owner Bee Yang deci...
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
x1071.com
Portage community remembers moments from new Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series in real life
PORTAGE, Wis. — A new series on Netflix, “The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” takes viewers into the life of Milwaukee’s infamous cannibal killer, and concludes with his death in prison. But Sheril Lannoye won’t be among those tuning in. She remembers that day all too well....
x1071.com
New partnership helps UW student co-op find new home, old building to be demolished
MADISON, Wis. – After months of uncertainty and a constant stream of meetings with real estate companies, private sellers, and property tours, a group of University of Wisconsin-Madison students has found a home. The Zoe Bayliss Co-op’s search for a new home began when leaders at the university announced...
nbc15.com
Friday Night Football Blitz: Week 8
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Week 8 of Friday Football Blitz, the Darlington Red Birds took on the Belleville Wildcats. The Red Birds were victorious in the end, winning 34-24. Last week’s Game of the Week was Columbus facing off against Lodi.
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
More victims come forward to accuse Wisconsin massage therapist of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now in La Crosse first reported in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since the first...
x1071.com
Debut delight for Leonhard, Badgers win first game after firing Chryst
EVANSTON, Ill. — One week after parting ways with Paul Chryst, the Badgers parted ways with their losing streak. Wisconsin scored a dominant victory over Northwestern, 42-7, in front of the Wildcat faithful at Ryan Field. It was a confidence-boosting debut for interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard took...
I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash
POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the scene showed three vehicles pulled over on the shoulder. The Wisconsin...
x1071.com
‘A Round for Rylee’ raises money for Carbone Cancer Center
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Community members came together Friday for the fifth-annual “A Round for Rylee” fundraiser to raise money for the UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Center. The event is named after Rylee Payne, who was diagnosed in September 2017 with neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer, when she was just 11 months old. She died eight months later after a grueling fight.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Is anyone still wondering why Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst?
Understandably, outsiders who aren’t intimately familiar with the current state of Wisconsin’s football program were shocked when the Badgers parted ways with coach Paul Chryst last week. Chryst seemed as airtight as a coach can get — a Madison native and Wisconsin alum who won 72% of his...
x1071.com
Veterans service WWII veteran’s furnace in “Heat’s On” event
MCFARLAND, Wi — The 34th Annual “Heat’s On” event took place on Saturday. Each year, Madison Area Mechanical & Sheet Metal Contractors Association (MSC) and Steamfitters Local 601 spend an October day servicing 60 Madison veterans’ furnaces to prepare for the winter. A pair of contractors who are military veterans went to the home of Elmer Henderson, a World War II veteran, to start the day.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig reacts to Wisconsin's first game without Paul Chryst
There has been a lot of emotional fallout from the firing of Paul Chryst as the head coach of Wisconsin, but one of the biggest reactions now is Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig. After the 42-7 road win over the Northwestern Wildcats, Herbig opened up about the departure in his...
x1071.com
Bikes 4 Kidz begins new season with bike collection drive
MADISON, Wis. — Bikes 4 Kidz began a renewed push to get free bikes to kids who need them Saturday. Organizers were out and about during the morning, collecting bikes that will be refurbished over the winter before being handed out throughout the community. Local mechanics and volunteers will work to finish fixing up the bikes by spring. The refurbished bicycles will be donated to local children in need.
x1071.com
Former Kohl’s Food Store added to National Register of Historic Places
MONONA, Wis. — A building that used to house Kohl’s Food Store in Monona was added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced this week. The society announced that the building, which is now home to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, would be...
x1071.com
US Ambassador to UN visits Madison, set to receive UW-Madison alumni honor
MADISON, Wis. — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is in Madison to discuss the nation’s efforts to combat global food insecurity. On Friday, she visited the Badger Rock Urban Farm to learn how Wisconsin farmers are strengthening local and regional food systems. “They have...
x1071.com
Crash on westbound Beltline causes backup near Todd Drive
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline is causing delays westbound just past Todd Drive. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
