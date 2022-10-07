Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Key Technologies Helps Logistics Companies Conquer the Last Mile
Over the last few years, there has been a steady shift to e-commerce leading to an increase in package deliveries. In fact, U.S. parcel volume grew to a record high of 21.5 billion in 2021, and carrier revenues exceeded all previous years’ figures totaling $188 billion. With the influx of e-commerce and deliveries, both consumers’ and businesses’ expectations are also significantly increasing.
crowdfundinsider.com
European Union-funded TRICK Project to Use Quadrans Blockchain Tech for Product Traceability
The Quadrans Foundation, as part of the TRICK Consortium, will “provide the blockchain technology infrastructure for the new platform’s design and will use Truebit to achieve TRICK’s development goals.”. TRICK Project (product data traceability information management by blockchains interoperability and open circular service marketplace) was “funded by...
waste360.com
Industry Partnership Achieves Positive Results in Pilot Project Using Mushrooms to Decarbonize Construction Waste
Lendlease, Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT), Mycocycle, and Rockwood Sustainable Solutions, today announced the completion of a successfully partnered pilot involving used asphalt shingles, mushrooms, and mycoremediation technology to reduce construction and demolition waste in order to produce a sustainable and reusable product to further create a more circular economy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?
The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
marketplace.org
As transportation bottlenecks clear, supply chains face shortage of warehouse space
Last week, “Marketplace” paid a return visit to the Marine Exchange of Southern California — which is basically “air traffic control” for the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Last year, 66 cargo ships were in a holding pattern, stacked up, waiting to come...
Woonsocket Call
A Live Webinar announced for Oct 11th to help win in a down market
Crypto expert Dan Hollings will hold a live webinar on October 11th explaining his revolutionary method of generating profits every single day in a bear-dominated crypto market. Dan Hollings, the celebrated crypto trading genius and author of multiple bestsellers on cryptocurrencies, is hosting a live webinar explaining his revolutionary method...
Square Debuts AI Features for Conversational Commerce Platform
Square has launched AI features within its Square Messages platform, allowing merchants to communicate with customers using suggested replies and actions, a company blog noted. Square said that these AI messaging features help to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also within the blog, Square released its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
itsecuritywire.com
Quzara LLC Unveils Expanded Partner Program for SOCaaS Solution, Cybertorch™
Quzara LLC, a global cybersecurity firm offering cybersecurity compliance advisory services and MXDR solutions, including Quzara Cybertorch™, their flagship Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), announces the launch of their new partnership program focusing on Technology Partners, Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Service Resellers. Quzara Cybertorch™ solution is FedRAMP HIGH Ready...
foodsafetynews.com
One-stop shop for food safety certification
An organization that puts the spotlight on the value of farmworkers in helping to keep this country’s fresh produce safe and healthy has moved another step forward in benefiting growers, retailers, farmworkers and consumers. Incubating since 2009, the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI), which began certifying produce farms in 2014,...
Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions
Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
gcimagazine.com
Calyxt, Evologic Technologies to Scale Up Sustainable Plant-based Ingredients
Calyxt, Inc., a plant-based synthetic biology company, has signed an agreement with its first manufacturing partner, Evologic Technologies GmbH, to further develop and scale its proprietary Plant Cell Matrix (PCM) technology platform. The PCM structure is a living system of various cell types designed to emulate the intercellular metabolism of an entire plant as it grows over time, produces and stores or excretes target chemistries.
Comments / 0