This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,634,221 which is 274% higher than the state average of $437,389.
Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?
It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
ABC6.com
Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
GoLocalProv
Happy 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Day! - Raymond “Two Hawks” Watson
2022 Indigenous Peoples' Day is upon us. Rather than debate the merits of Indigenous Peoples' Day versus Columbus Day, I wanted to spend this week’s column sharing about the history of the American Indian nations of Rhode Island. Given that the City of Providence Finance Committee is currently considering...
GoLocalProv
Downtown’s “Ticking Time Bomb” - Is It Now the Turks Head Building?
In June of 2011, GoLocal wrote a feature article about the future of downtown Providence. The crux was that if city and state leaders did not take action, the "Superman" building could go vacant, which would undermine the viability of downtown. That article, entitled “The Superman Building: Downtown’s Ticking Time...
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Fanale Out and Wagner in at CNE; Additions at RPL and Nail
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Care New England Makes Changes at the Top. James E. Fanale, MD, president and CEO, Care New England Health System...
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
nrinow.news
Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
ABC6.com
Amid holiday weekend, Federal Hill business owners struggle to find staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –The Federal Hill Columbus Day Festival is an iconic tradition that Rhode Islanders know and love. While the 30th annual festival brings traction to the hill, businesses are feeling the heat and trying to keep up with minimal staff. Rick Simone, President of the Federal Hill...
independentri.com
SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
whatsupnewp.com
Atlantis Rising: South County Silica Sculpting Spectacle
This weekend at Misquamicut State Beach, ten sculptors from around the world came to Westerly to produce and display their creations in the Atlantis Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition presented by the South County Tourism Council. Many of the designs reflected an aquatic theme, while other artists decided to follow...
saltwatersportsman.com
Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island
The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
idesignarch.com
Restored French Normandy Style Rhode Island Seaside Estate
A historic seaside property in Middletown, Rhode Island has been extensively restored. The original 1930’s design, inspired by French Normandy country houses, was preserved and expanded to include additional wings while integrating seamlessly with the original structure. Mark P. Finlay Architects and builder Kirby Perkins Construction collaborated on the...
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 4 University of Rhode Island students after large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested after South Kingstown police broke up a massive house party with as many as 400 people on Saturday night. Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a large party with excessive noise.
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
