Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
Wisconsin freshman QB Deacon Hill enters the transfer portal
One of Wisconsin's young quarterbacks has opted to enter the transfer portal on Sunday evening.
Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball: Red-White scrimmage recap
The Red team came away victorious in Sunday's Red-White scrimmage at the Kohl Center, winning 55-51.
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
Jim Leonhard celebrates with Wisconsin in locker room following debut win over Northwestern
Jim Leonhard was feeing good after his team’s win over Northwestern. Wisconsin beat Northwestern in Evanston for the first time since 2016. Linebacker Nick Herbig gave Leonhard the game ball for his first win after celebrating in the locker room. Herbig finished the game with 7 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 tackle for loss.
Wisconsin Alumni Foundation announces events for 112th homecoming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison will celebrate its 112th homecoming with a variety of activities and traditions, the Wisconsin Alumni Association said Monday. “The Wisconsin Alumni Association takes great pride in offering this array of spirited events,” chief alumni officer and executive director Sarah Schutt said. This year’s itinerary...
“HOLLOW-een at Cave of the Mounds” this October
BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) -One Dane County historic attraction is offering kids and adults-alike a way to celebrate Halloween sugar-free this October. Located twenty minutes west of Madison, Cave of the Mounds invites families to trick-or-treat for rocks and crystals while taking a guided tour through the more than one-million-year-old cave.
Quotebook: Jim Leonhard and players react to win after Paul Chryst's firing
When Jim Leonhard got off the bus for the first time as interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, he walked toward Ryan Field feeling calmer than he had at any point throughout the week. That makes sense. Leonhard took over the program last Sunday after UW officials...
Five head coach candidates the Badgers must consider
The Wisconsin Badgers football program is in some unforeseen territory. A historic program built on continuity and consistency is now looking for a head coach for the first time since the end of the 2014 season. Wisconsin made the move to fire head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday after the...
Breese Stevens Field to host Halloween celebration
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breese Stevens Field will host Terror on the Turf, a Halloween celebration featuring local bands, food, beverages, dancing and contests. Terror on the Turf is a ticketed event set to take place on Saturday, October 29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Live music performances will...
Rock Co: Janesville officials responding to injury crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a crash that caused at least one injury, according to Rock Co. Dispatch. Janesville Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a crash that happened the intersection of US 51 and Blackbridge Road. Dispatch didn’t say how many...
A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national
The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like, ‘Wow, we could really...
Sun Prairie to host Annual Fall Fun! event downtown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is set to host their Fall Fun! event. The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stop by the Cannery Square and...
Annual Fire Truck Parade held once again on State Street
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fire Chiefs and Madison Fire Department held its annual Fire Truck Parade Sunday afternoon. The event, held on state street, offered special family activities- including meeting firefighters, learning about fire safety and enjoying hot deals from downtown businesses. After the parade, fire trucks...
Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
18-year-old accused of kidnapping at Madison park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An eighteen-year-old man has been arrested after meeting in a Madison park over the weekend turned into a kidnapping during which the victim was driven to another town and attacked, according to a police report. The kidnapping happened on Sunday when the suspect and victim, who...
Hundreds of bikes to be refurbished, distributed to Madison community following donation drive
A World War II veteran blew out the candles Saturday for his 100 birthday. Voters in favor and against abortion mobilized with one month left until the Wisconsin midterm election. World Hospice and Palliative Care Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. World Hospice and Palliative Care Day. Madison community gets...
I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash
POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the scene showed three vehicles pulled over on the shoulder. The Wisconsin...
Child goes for help after car crashed into Madison garage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young child needed to be the one who went to get help late Sunday morning after a crash left the driver pinned inside a vehicle. According to the Madison Fire Department, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went through a fence near the S. Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road intersection and crashed into a large garage. The wreck caused significant damage the building and trapped the driver.
Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.
