Albert Pujols intends to honor his 10-year personal-services contract with Angels
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is heading into retirement, and he intends to honor his 10-year, $10-million personal-services contract with the Angels.
Dodgers News: Dodger Fans May Be Excluded From Petco Park Come NLDS Time
The Dodgers are still waiting on their NLDS opponent. Will it be the New York Mets or San Diego Padres? While the Dodgers are preparing for either one, our neighbors down south look to not be focused on the task at hand. Yikes. It looks like the Padres don’t want...
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
Yardbarker
Perry Minasian Discusses Relationship With Joe Maddon
The fallout from the firing of former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon has been like peeling back layers of an onion, but as more information comes out, general manager Perry Minasian maintains that the two had a stellar relationship. After Maddon was fired Angels in early June amidst what...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Benefit From Mets & Padres Playing All 3 Games Of Wild Card Series
The 2022 MLB postseason is underway, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are still waiting to find out who they will be facing in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers will host the winner of the Wild Card Series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, beginning on Oct. 11. Of the four Wild Card Series, three were decided in two games.
Chris Taylor determined to play in NLDS; Dodgers mulling playoff pitching staff
Chris Taylor is confident he will play in the NLDS after dealing with neck stiffness, but the Dodgers aren't sure if Blake Treinen or Dustin May will pitch.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Checked for Foreign Substance as Team Bounces Mets From Playoffs
San Diego Padres pitcher trended on Twitter for a glossy ear. Baseball fans worldwide wondered what substance was on his ear; apparently, officials did too, as umpires visited the mound to check his ear. Mets manager Buck Showalter requested a substance check for the $100 million pitcher in the sixth...
Dominant Dodgers, hot Padres bring SoCal rivalry to NLDS
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The San Diego Padres knocked off the 101-win New York Mets in the National League wild-card series. Awaiting them in the NL Division Series is an even bigger challenge: the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers. “They're hot and we've been hot for seven months,”...
theScore
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
Haunting memories of last year are driving Max Muncy this postseason
Max Muncy missed last year's postseason with an injury. A late-season resurgence this year has him optimistic about these playoffs.
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman Confident In Dodgers Pitching Staff For MLB Postseason
As the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to host the New York Mets or San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, they still have a few questions left to answer on their postseason roster. For the position players, Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas are likely competing for the...
Angels News: LA GM Expects a Regular Offseason, Despite Ownership Uncertainty
The Angels are looking to break an eight-year postseason drought.
Yardbarker
Angels’ General Manger Perry Minasian Will Seek Phil Nevin’s Input In Coaching Staff
The Los Angeles Angels have a host of big decisions to make when it comes to building out the 2023 roster. General manager Perry Minasian has continually said that winning is the main goal next season, despite the belief from many that it would be wise to move on from some of their superstar players.
