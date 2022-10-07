EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Parrett Street on Saturday at 5 p.m. for an assault in progress. According to dispatch, the caller said the victim was covered in blood and appeared to have been stabbed. Police on the scene say the victim was found in critical condition with a stab wound in his neck.

