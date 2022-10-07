Read full article on original website
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS (10/7/22)
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in High School Football last night – there were four LIC teams in action with two conference games. * Newton beat Marshall, 52-12 * Mt. Carmel beat Paris, 47-14 the four remaining LIC teams are scheduled to play this Saturday. in an LIC Conference matchup tonight. * Olney is...
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Princeton
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Princeton – 0 Gibson Southern – 63
Effingham Radio
Paul A. Miller, 55
Paul A. Miller, 55 of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Per his request, Paul will be cremated with no services being held. Paul was born November 11, 1966 in Effingham, the son of Clarence A. and Charlotte...
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
City to shut down Walnut and Boeke intersection
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon. The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10. Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as […]
WTHI
One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Steven L. Schreier of Beecher City for an Effingham County warrant for two counts of aggravated DUI and driving while license revoked. Steven was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 48 year old Brandon E. Piotrowski...
Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
Mo’s House closed after murder
Mo's House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.
WANE-TV
Police: 1 dead, 2 covered in blood after stabbing at Indiana bar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Parrett Street on Saturday at 5 p.m. for an assault in progress. According to dispatch, the caller said the victim was covered in blood and appeared to have been stabbed. Police on the scene say the victim was found in critical condition with a stab wound in his neck.
wfcnnews.com
Crews respond to train derailment in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY - Crews responded to a train derailment tonight in Hamilton County. According to the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency, the derailment occurred at approximately 5:42 p.m. at Miller Store Road and County Road 1450 N. The derailment occurred when a train collided with a tractor-trailer. Upon arrival the...
Traffic backed up after vehicle flips on Twin Bridge
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Central Dispatch says a crash on the southbound Twin Bridge caused a traffic jam Saturday evening. We’re told a vehicle and a flatbed trailer flipped on the bridge. Dispatch was unable to tell us if anyone was injured in the accident. Our Ellis Park tower camera previously showed traffic backed […]
14news.com
Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a 2019 indictment, the President of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to a little more than 16.5 years in federal prison. Court records show Gary Forston pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of meth, and two gun possession charges.
911 hang-up call leads to arrest of ‘Serious Violent Felon’
The Mount Vernon Police Department collaborated with the Posey County Sheriff's Office in response to a hang-up 911 call in the 2900 block of Port Road at the McFadden Creek Bridge on Thursday.
