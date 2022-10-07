ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven Tribune

Lakers snap losing streak at right time, earn senior night victory behind Lee, Lyyski

SPRING LAKE TWP. — With the playoffs slipping further out of reach, Spring Lake football needed some sort of adjustment heading into its Friday night matchup with Hamilton. That change started in Laker minds, and manifested itself in the team's most complete performance of 2022. Down a possession at halftime, Spring Lake was confident and composed in the second half to snap its four-game losing streak and win 31-16 on senior night at Grabinski Field.
Chronicle

Centralia Earns Non-League Shutout Over Tenino on Retro Night

The Centralia and Tenino girls soccer teams threw it back to decades past Saturday at Tiger Stadium, but it was the Tigers who pulled out the old-school, low-scoring win, 1-0, in non-league play. “I think it was a good game for us overall,” Centralia coach Noel Vasquez said. “We moved...
Grant Lewis

