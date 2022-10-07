Read full article on original website
Perry community searches for answers after forfeiting remainder of varsity football season
The Perry Community School District announced Wednesday that it would suspend its varsity high school football program for the remainder of the season due to injury concerns on a roster that became smaller with each passing week. To put the team back on the field for the final three games...
Lakers snap losing streak at right time, earn senior night victory behind Lee, Lyyski
SPRING LAKE TWP. — With the playoffs slipping further out of reach, Spring Lake football needed some sort of adjustment heading into its Friday night matchup with Hamilton. That change started in Laker minds, and manifested itself in the team's most complete performance of 2022. Down a possession at halftime, Spring Lake was confident and composed in the second half to snap its four-game losing streak and win 31-16 on senior night at Grabinski Field.
Chronicle
Centralia Earns Non-League Shutout Over Tenino on Retro Night
The Centralia and Tenino girls soccer teams threw it back to decades past Saturday at Tiger Stadium, but it was the Tigers who pulled out the old-school, low-scoring win, 1-0, in non-league play. “I think it was a good game for us overall,” Centralia coach Noel Vasquez said. “We moved...
10 local high school girls volleyball programs ranked in DI Top 25
The Division I Top 25 AP Poll for girls high school volleyball features a number of classic rivalries between schools, conferences and emerging programs in Northeast Ohio.
KHQ Right Now
Ethan Keene touchdown in overtime lifts Mt. Spokane over Central Valley; Wildcats keep pace in GSL title race
With Gonzaga Prep winning on Thursday, the rest of the contending teams in the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A division knew what was ahead of them: Win or fall behind. If you already had a loss in league, it was that much more crucial to come out of Week 6 with a win.
Cason Wallace has that look: 3 things we learned at Kentucky men's basketball pro day
LEXINGTON — The message to the media Sunday at Kentucky men’s basketball pro day was that the vertical leap measurements on a sheet being distributed were “not a typo.” You’d be forgiven for skepticism. Home-school pro days tend to be more forgiving than the NBA draft combine. Measurements in the fall don’t always...
No. 4 Lynden Christian rocks No. 3 Nooksack Valley, sends more shockwaves throughout Class 1A ranks
If upsetting Royal on the road two weeks ago wasn't enough of a message from Lynden Christian to the rest of the state, then upending county rival and third-ranked Nooksack Valley should be. After a 30-7 victory, the Lyncs are for real. Again. Nooksack Valley got on the board first in the second ...
