Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Arson Not Ruled Out in Old Factory Blaze
(La Porte, IN) - Police are helping to investigate a fire that destroyed a huge old factory building in LaPorte. LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the cause of the October 5 blaze was still not known but reasons not to rule out arson as a possibility still exist. While there was no gas or electric service to the old American Rubber Products plant at 315 Brighton Street, there were reports of people breaking in and possibly living in the structure over the years.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Agriculture Students Make History
(La Porte, IN) - Two students in agriculture classes sponsored by Future Farmers of America are the first from La Porte High School to serve as FFA District 1 officers. Jackson Wainscott and Zoey Parrett Hoch said they've learned better communication and leadership skills from the experience. Wainscott, a senior,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Homes Destroyed in Minutes Apart Fires
(Michigan City, IN) - Fires destroying two houses in Michigan City over the weekend are under investigation. Officials say firefighters were called early Sunday to Ohio Street and then about 15 minutes later to East Homer Street. So far, the fire department has not released any further details. Reports indicate...
hometownnewsnow.com
Massive Drug Haul Intended for this Area, Smuggler Still at Large
(Denver, CO) - A drug bust that made national headlines over the summer has a closer tie to this area than originally reported. On June 18, Colorado State Police discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Denver. Authorities said it was the largest amount of fentanyl seized on a U.S. highway, and recently they revealed that the massive shipment was destined for the South Bend area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownnewsnow.com
Bomb Prank at MCHS No Laughing Matter
(Michigan City, IN) - Authorities at Michigan City High School were not amused by a social media prank between students earlier this week. According to the Michigan City Police Department, two high school students, ages 14 and 15, allegedly made threatening comments about a bomb on social media. School resource...
Comments / 0