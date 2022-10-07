Read full article on original website
Byron Sawyer
Byron Sawyer, 80, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday October 8, 2022 at Northwest Health-La Porte. He was born May 7, 1942 in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Marvin Sawyer and Cora (Day) Sawyer. A lifelong resident of La Porte, Byron served in the US Army. He went...
Jessie "Jeanie" Emojean (Lell) Nesler
Jessie “Jeanie” Emojean (Lell) Nesler, 98, of La Porte, Indiana went home to heaven on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Clare Nesler Alexander; son-in-law, David Alexander; granddaughter, Elise Alexander Kunkel; grandson-in-law, Raun Kunkel; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Silas, and Harrison Kunkel; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Roscoe Joseph
Roscoe Joseph, 81, of LaPorte, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. Roscoe was born on November 23, 1940, in Huesyville, KY, to Roscoe and Josephine (Wireman) Joseph. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, MaryEllen; his brother, James Joseph (Maria) of Gallatin, Tennessee; his children, Kim Heath (Steve) of Willow Park, TX, Scott Joseph (MT) of Rochester, Minnesota, Mike Joseph of LaPorte, and Steve Joseph (Heather) of Dayton, Wyoming and LaPorte. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Zachary Joseph, Katelyn Loyer (Aurelien), Justin Heath (Kelsey), Emily Joseph, Anna Joseph, Pierre Joseph, Hannah Joseph, Cara Joseph, Jacob Joseph; one great grandchild, Josephine Loyer; as well as several nieces and nephews.
La Porte Agriculture Students Make History
(La Porte, IN) - Two students in agriculture classes sponsored by Future Farmers of America are the first from La Porte High School to serve as FFA District 1 officers. Jackson Wainscott and Zoey Parrett Hoch said they've learned better communication and leadership skills from the experience. Wainscott, a senior,...
Arson Not Ruled Out in Old Factory Blaze
(La Porte, IN) - Police are helping to investigate a fire that destroyed a huge old factory building in LaPorte. LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the cause of the October 5 blaze was still not known but reasons not to rule out arson as a possibility still exist. While there was no gas or electric service to the old American Rubber Products plant at 315 Brighton Street, there were reports of people breaking in and possibly living in the structure over the years.
Homes Destroyed in Minutes Apart Fires
(Michigan City, IN) - Fires destroying two houses in Michigan City over the weekend are under investigation. Officials say firefighters were called early Sunday to Ohio Street and then about 15 minutes later to East Homer Street. So far, the fire department has not released any further details. Reports indicate...
Officer Rescues Man from Fire
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City Police officer kicked in a door to rescue a man from his burning house. Officer Angelo Davenport pulling up to a fire at Homer and Pine streets early Sunday, forced his way inside the two-story home a short distance from the A.K. Smith Career Center.
