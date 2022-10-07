Read full article on original website
City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival
Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
Wellfield Botanic Gardens hosts Garden of Villains event October 14 & 15
ELKHART, Ind. - Wellfield Botanic Gardens is rallying up heroes for its first-ever Garden of Villains event on October 14 and 15. During the event, participants are on a mission to save fellow superheroes that have been captured by villains in the gardens. Guests will get a chance to meet...
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
Old Factory a Possible Magnet for Vagrants
(La Porte, IN) - The former American Rubber plant in La Porte was possibly used for shelter by the homeless. After the huge building on Brighton Street was destroyed by fire this week, several residents in the neighborhood reported people often broke into the structure. Deanna Reese lived right across...
Deadly mosquito-transmitted virus found in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Health is warning that potentially deadly mosquito-transmitted Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been found in two Northern Indiana counties.
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
Last Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets of the 2022 season
This special market is dedicated to bringing fresh, healthy and culturally appropriate food to South Bend's marginalized communities. Food insecurity affects 12.9% of St. Joseph County. That means roughly 34,800 residents do not have access to healthy, fresh and affordable food. With Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets, you'll find a variety...
Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?
**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
Battle Creek first responders remove pickup truck from river
Firefighters in Battle Creek helped the Battle Creek Police Department remove a pickup truck from a river Saturday.
The Food Guy: Spotlight on Southwest Michigan's Harbor Country
Michigan’s Harbor Country offers a chance to see the colors change, maybe visit a winery or pick apples. NBC 5 Food Guy Steve Dolinsky's priority, of course, is finding the best places to eat. Antiquing along Red Arrow Highway, and hiking through the woods works up an appetite. Good...
Man airlifted to hospital in Cass Co. house fire
A man was injured in a house fire near Mottville on Sunday, authorities say.
Cinemark Movies 14 invites horror fans to get into the Halloween spirit with movie marathon
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Cinemark is hosting a “Halloween Revisited” series in honor of the newest and final installment in the iconic “Halloween” film franchise, “Halloween Ends,” and Movies 14 in Mishawaka is one of the participating locations!. Fan-favorite installments of the series will...
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
'I wish they would reconsider': Casino shuttle service ending in November
WAYLAND, Mich. — A shuttle service that offers West Michigan seniors rides to Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is coming to an end in about a month. One couple tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE this will mean losing out on a weekly trip they always look forward to. Donna...
Terrifying and Ruthless Indiana Female Serial Killer Used Poison to Kill and Pigs to Hide Victims
Throughout history, stories of serial killers have frightened us and intrigued us, all at the same time. They invade our sleep in our nightmares and also pull us to learn more about why they would do such terrible things. In the Netflix series Dahmer, we are reliving the horror or...
Missing Kosciusko County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Silver Alert that was issued for Terry Nash, 69, who was missing out of Silver Lake in Kosciusko County was candeled after police say he was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY:. The search for a missing Kosciusko County man is underway. The Silver Lake Police...
Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
