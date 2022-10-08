Read full article on original website
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Beacons shine late in 41-21 win over Blue Hose
Visiting Valparaiso scored 27 unanswered points in the second half Saturday afternoon, leaving Presbyterian’s Bailey Memorial Stadium with a 41-21 Pioneer Football League Victory. But for one half of solid football, PC found a formula for some success with a true freshman at quarterback, taking a 21-14 lead into...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Keith Lamar Russell
age 84, of Laurens and husband of the late Melbra “Meg” Dorn Russell, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at PRISMA Health Laurens County Hospital. Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late George Franklin and Gladys Townsend Russell. Keith was a US Navy Veteran, retired as a truck driver for Laurens Glass and Swafford Trucking, and was a Shriner and Mason with the Rossie Walker Masonic Lodge #354. He was an avid gardener, loved telling stories and loved cheering on the Clemson Tigers and the Atlanta Braves.
golaurens.com
Munyan crowned 2022 LDHS Homecoming Queen
Laurens District 55 High School recognized the 2022 Homecoming Court on Friday night at halftime of the Raiders game versus Riverside. Kauree Munyan was crowned Homecoming Queen. Princesses were as follows: Freshman Princess- Zykeria Bobo, Sophomore Princess- Zakhia Davenport, Junior Princess- I'Nailyne Darby and Senior Princess- Marcelina Barcenas. (Photos by...
ghsindianpost.org
Norris Returns To Gaffney High!!
Students, staff, and parents alike have recently been introduced to a new member of staff and the interim director for the Gaffney High School Band of Gold for the remainder of the 2022 competition season and school year. Mr. Norris has been teaching music for more than 35 years and is currently retired from teaching music, but he simply can’t help going around to help bands and do what he believes his calling is with students and music. Mr. Norris said the reason for his return to Gaffney High after leaving over 9 years ago was over a request in which he was called in a situation where the director had resigned due to health reasons, Norris talked with Dr. Fall and Dr. Blanton, and it was decided it would be better to put in applications for a more permanent and better-quality director during the Spring. “After talking with Dr. Blanton and Dr. Fall, we reached an agreement about what I would do and the expectations of what I would do to keep up a somewhat normal band year.” Norris explained. He is stepping into a very large hole, or what many people would call a void, he says it’s hard to be placed where he is and to follow after somebody who has been here for so many years. “Billy was here 9 years, that’s a tough step to follow in. He did things his way and he was loved by his students; I know that.” He explained when he once directed at Gaffney High school, he once left his students, and it wasn’t their decision either. All Norris said he can do is to do his best in teaching music and do his best to help this band through this time.
FOX Carolina
A Hero’s Welcome
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of kickoff Friday in Gaffney, Brayden Shy received a surprise of a lifetime. A huge hug from his dad, Technical Sergeant Kyle Shy. Shy had been serving overseas in Europe for the past six months. Brayden was being honored before the game but had...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar
Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
School bus involved crash near Chesnee
A school bus was involved in a crash near Chesnee Friday afternoon.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg school district re-opens planetarium at full capacity, with public shows
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three years ago, Spartanburg School district Six wrapped up construction on a new multi-million dollar middle school. Fairforest Middle has thousands of students and one large planetarium. The science shows were shut down because of the pandemic-- but now, they’re back on. For the...
FOX Carolina
Major lane shift on I-85 S near Pelham Road exit
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Big changes are happening for drivers traveling along I-85 as crews make lane shifts for a major change to the interstate. For those driving near the Pelham Road exit on I-85 south from Spartanburg, you will start to see signs about a traffic shift. Lanes will start to shift all drivers right.
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
FOX Carolina
Modeling mentorship program in Anderson
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story.
FOX Carolina
Two students injured after crash involving school bus
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two students were injured after a crash on Friday, according to Spartanburg County District 2. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash happened at 4 p.m. on Buck Creed Road near Davis Trading Post Road after a school bus collided with a Jeep. According...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash on Saturday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened at around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling along Fairmont Avenue when it...
WYFF4.com
Fall for Greenville still needs volunteers for next weekend's event, organizers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bank of America's 41st Fall for Greenville is set for next weekend, but organizers are dealing with a small problem. The festive event combines food and music to bring the community together. But with just days before the fun begins, organizers for the weekend-long event are...
FOX Carolina
Shooting in Greenwood leaves one dead on Saturday night
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person Sunday. Officers said they responded to the apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street just after midnight. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man who’d been...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Pedestrian dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Wednesday night in a crash in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 296 near Smith Road. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was traveling west when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has […]
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, S.C. in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain […]
