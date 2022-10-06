Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
CMH clinches Parkland title
NEW BERLIN — Like a powerful sleeping giant, the Catholic Memorial football team shrugged off the cobwebs from a sluggish first quarter, gradually came alive and showed why it is the No. 1-ranked team in the state. Memorial defeated New Berlin Eisenhower 42-14 in a hard-fought, physical Parkland Conference...
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee
The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.
shepherdexpress.com
40th Anniversary: Music - Who Came to Milwaukee in 1982?!
There have been a lot of changes to Milwaukee’s concert scene these past 40 years. The venues, the acts, and the ways in which we purchase increasingly expensive tickets have changed significantly. Back then, if you wanted to see a big name band, you’d probably have trekked to the MECCA arena, County Stadium, or Alpine Valley box office, and tickets would have run you $10-$15. In ‘82, Ticketmaster was in its infancy and primarily operated on the West coast. Imagine no internet yet, so if you wanted to get tickets to see your favorite band in Milwaukee, you’d have to purchase them directly: calling or in person to purchase—and for diehard fans trying for front seats, that may have included camping out on the sidewalk.
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
CBS 58
High school football Week 8 highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Friday night football under the lights is back with Week 8 coverage!. Our first game is Kettle Moraine vs. Mukwonago, where Kettle Moraine won with a score of 28-7. Next up, we have Racine St. Catherine’s vs. Martin Luther High School, where Martin Luther High...
CBS 58
New playfield now open on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new playfield opened on the north side of Milwaukee today, on Oct. 8. The newly renovated Green Bay playfield was first developed in 1928. In the summer of 2020, Milwaukee Recreation and local community members came together to redesign the space. Community members voted on...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
UPS hiring: Milwaukee-area holiday season workers needed
OAK CREEK, Wis. - UPS is preparing for the busiest season of the year – the holidays. "We are Santa’s helpers," said Zachary Mcnamer, UPS talent acquisition supervisor. Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. "It’s really important to us that we get...
milwaukeerecord.com
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
Mandela Barnes labors to shed 'defund the police' label in bid against Ron Johnson
MILWAUKEE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes opened his debate with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) intent on dispelling his image as a soft-on-crime Democrat, an indictment by Republicans that was bolstered by his own words, making him the underdog in the Wisconsin Senate race.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and Florida accident; driver taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a traffic accident near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel. Police responded to the scene around 2:11 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a parked black Nissan facing southbound...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay police chases; Milwaukee man gets probation
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - One of two Milwaukee men charged in connection to a pair of 2021 Whitefish Bay police chases has been sentenced to 18 months of probation. Isaiah Wilson-Deberry, 18, pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding police and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent on Oct. 5 and was sentenced the same day. A charge of resisting an officer was dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
Jeffrey Dahmer Met Most of His Victims at 219 Club; See the Bar Today
See what became of Club 219, the nightclub where serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer met some of his victims.
S.W.A.T Team Shows Up At Milwaukee Couple's Home Six Times In Two Years
'We got a very angry banging at the door.'
shepherdexpress.com
Superintendent Chantell Jewell Seeks Rehabilitation at the House of Correction
Does the public know what goes on at the Milwaukee County House of Correction? According to Superintendent Chantell Jewell, “People often have a misperception of what happens here.” In other words, it’s more than incarceration. It’s about rehabilitation. Located in Franklin, the House of Correction is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Don't miss out on these October events!
MILWAUKEE - Another month, another calendar stacked full of fun activities!. Calie Herbst from Milwaukee With Kids joins Real Milwaukee with five can't-miss family activities to enjoy in October.
