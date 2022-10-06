ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

CMH clinches Parkland title

NEW BERLIN — Like a powerful sleeping giant, the Catholic Memorial football team shrugged off the cobwebs from a sluggish first quarter, gradually came alive and showed why it is the No. 1-ranked team in the state. Memorial defeated New Berlin Eisenhower 42-14 in a hard-fought, physical Parkland Conference...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

40th Anniversary: Music - Who Came to Milwaukee in 1982?!

There have been a lot of changes to Milwaukee’s concert scene these past 40 years. The venues, the acts, and the ways in which we purchase increasingly expensive tickets have changed significantly. Back then, if you wanted to see a big name band, you’d probably have trekked to the MECCA arena, County Stadium, or Alpine Valley box office, and tickets would have run you $10-$15. In ‘82, Ticketmaster was in its infancy and primarily operated on the West coast. Imagine no internet yet, so if you wanted to get tickets to see your favorite band in Milwaukee, you’d have to purchase them directly: calling or in person to purchase—and for diehard fans trying for front seats, that may have included camping out on the sidewalk.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Luck, WI
CBS 58

Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

High school football Week 8 highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Friday night football under the lights is back with Week 8 coverage!. Our first game is Kettle Moraine vs. Mukwonago, where Kettle Moraine won with a score of 28-7. Next up, we have Racine St. Catherine’s vs. Martin Luther High School, where Martin Luther High...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

New playfield now open on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new playfield opened on the north side of Milwaukee today, on Oct. 8. The newly renovated Green Bay playfield was first developed in 1928. In the summer of 2020, Milwaukee Recreation and local community members came together to redesign the space. Community members voted on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week

MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
MAUSTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UPS hiring: Milwaukee-area holiday season workers needed

OAK CREEK, Wis. - UPS is preparing for the busiest season of the year – the holidays. "We are Santa’s helpers," said Zachary Mcnamer, UPS talent acquisition supervisor. Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. "It’s really important to us that we get...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked

As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6th and Florida accident; driver taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a traffic accident near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel. Police responded to the scene around 2:11 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a parked black Nissan facing southbound...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay police chases; Milwaukee man gets probation

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - One of two Milwaukee men charged in connection to a pair of 2021 Whitefish Bay police chases has been sentenced to 18 months of probation. Isaiah Wilson-Deberry, 18, pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding police and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent on Oct. 5 and was sentenced the same day. A charge of resisting an officer was dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Don't miss out on these October events!

MILWAUKEE - Another month, another calendar stacked full of fun activities!. Calie Herbst from Milwaukee With Kids joins Real Milwaukee with five can't-miss family activities to enjoy in October.
MILWAUKEE, WI

