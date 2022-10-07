October is National Bullying Prevention Month. October is National Bullying Awareness Month, and this is an opportunity to encourage the nation to take action at the local level to create safe and supportive organizations. Bullying is unacceptable and comments or conduct that disparages or demonstrates hostility or aversion should not be tolerated. By being accepting, kind and inclusive, you can help make the world a better place. Together we can create a world without bullying!

