Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
October-National Bullying Prevention Month
October is National Bullying Prevention Month. October is National Bullying Awareness Month, and this is an opportunity to encourage the nation to take action at the local level to create safe and supportive organizations. Bullying is unacceptable and comments or conduct that disparages or demonstrates hostility or aversion should not be tolerated. By being accepting, kind and inclusive, you can help make the world a better place. Together we can create a world without bullying!
Phys.org
Spanking related to other forms of discipline, intimate partner violence
Spanking is more common among parents who report using many types of discipline with children and in families where there is intimate partner violence, according to a new research abstract presented during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference & Exhibition. Authors of the abstract, "Predictors of Corporal...
Comments / 0