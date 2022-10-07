Read full article on original website
Huskies Fall in Overtime to Boston University
DEDHAM, Mass. – The Northeastern field hockey team (2-9, 1-0 CAA) dropped a hard-fought battle to Boston University (7-6, 4-0 Patriot League), 2-1, in overtime. The Terriers got on the board late in the first quarter to take a 1-0 off of a penalty stroke. Northeastern answered on a...
Knoll, No. 3 Northeastern Skate Past No. 15 UConn
STORRS, Conn.— Behind a three-point day from senior forward Katy Knoll, the Northeastern women's hockey team downed No. 15 UConn, 4-1, on Saturday afternoon at the Freitas Ice Forum. Graduate student forward Alina Mueller tallied her 200th career point against UConn off an assist on Maureen Murphy's goal. Mueller...
Huskies Defeat UNCW in Five Set Thriller
BOX SCORE (PDF) BOSTON – Paced by a career-high 17 kills from junior outside hitter Defne Arliel, the Northeastern volleyball team (7-8, 4-2 CAA) took down UNCW (3-12, 1-5 CAA) in five sets on Sunday afternoon at the Cabot Center. With the win, the Huskies completed the weekend sweep over the Seahawks.
No. 8 Northeastern Sweeps Vermont In First Hockey East Weekend
BOSTON -- No. 8 Northeastern, led by a four-point game from captain Aidan McDonough, secured the weekend sweep over the Vermont Catamounts with a 5-0 shutout in their opening weekend of the Hockey East schedule. Senior Aidan McDonough tallied four points on the evening, with two goals and two assists....
Northeastern Wraps Competition at Head of the Housatonic
SHELTON, Conn.— The Northeastern women's rowing team opened its 2022-23 campaign at the Head of the Housatonic on Saturday morning. The Huskies raced four eights in the Division I collegiate event. Northeastern's varsity A, stroked by Victoria Thibeault, placed sixth overall with a time of 16:04.1. Northeastern's B crew...
Huskies Defeated by Hawks 1-0
BROOKLINE, Mass. - The Northeastern men's soccer team (3-6-3, 2-3-1 CAA) fell to the Monmouth Hawks (6-4-0, 2-4-0 CAA) by a score of 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Parsons Field. The Huskies held a large majority of the first half possession, which led them to a 3-0 shot advantage after...
Huskies Take Down UNCW in Four Sets
BOX SCORE (PDF) BOSTON – Paced by a team-high 12 kills from junior outside hitter Defne Arliel, the Northeastern volleyball team (6-8, 3-2 CAA) took down UNCW (3-11, 1-4 CAA) in four sets on Saturday afternoon at the Cabot Center. Graduate student middle blocker Nikiya Mitchell and senior middle...
Women’s Soccer Rolls to 5-0 Win Over Hampton
WILLIAMSBURG, Va.— Senior Alexis Legowski tallied two goals to lead the Northeastern women's soccer team to a 5-0 victory over conference foe Hampton on Saturday night. The win marked the Huskies (7-4-3, 4-1-1 CAA) fourth-straight conference victory. Just under five minutes into the game, freshman scoring phenom Vivian Akyirem...
