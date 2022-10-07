Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Is Beautiful at The Bountiful Ridge Golf Course in The Bountiful HillsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
The Judge Michael Kwan Lecture Series Featured Dr. Frank Wu As Its First SpeakerS. F. MoriTaylorsville, UT
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Homelessness Was The Subject Of A Press Conference At Pioneer ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful AreaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Times-Union Newspaper
Valley Piles On Points, Clinches Share Of TRC With Win
The Tippecanoe Valley offense was unstoppable Friday night, using 32 first downs and 528 yards of total offense to score nine touchdowns on the team’s first nine drives in a 65-19 blowout victory over Wabash in the team’s final home game of the year. The Vikings are now 8-0 this season, 7-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. The win clinches at least a share of the conference title for Tippy Valley.
hometownnewsnow.com
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City
(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
kslsports.com
Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game
LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
davisjournal.com
Fifth Teen Center opens at Layton High
Layton High student body officer Todd Bowden gets the scissors ready to cut the ribbon on a new Teen Center at the school that opened last week. This is the fifth center to open in the Davis School District. Photo by Becky Ginos. LAYTON—What started out as one Teen Center...
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
kmyu.tv
Horse returns home after lost, running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert - and just this week the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was...
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Loss To Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS – No. 16 BYU suffered its second loss of the season in a defeat at Allegiant Stadium to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, October 8. Notre Dame...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
Hundreds attend memorial for Provo restaurant that isn't closing
Hundreds attended a memorial service this week to pay their final respects for a Provo restaurant beloved by students at BYU.
davisjournal.com
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park
The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly assaulted while playing golf at the Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, while one witness captured the incident on video. A Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the golf course on a report of the assault. Upon arrival, the […]
KSLTV
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
Gephardt Daily
Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car
MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215. The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in...
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
KUTV
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
kjzz.com
Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
One dead after crash on I-15 in Orem
UHP: One person is dead after a vehicle crash on southbound I-15 in Orem, around 3:30 am Sunday morning
WNDU
Missing Kosciusko County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Silver Alert that was issued for Terry Nash, 69, who was missing out of Silver Lake in Kosciusko County was candeled after police say he was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY:. The search for a missing Kosciusko County man is underway. The Silver Lake Police...
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
