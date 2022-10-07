ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

Times-Union Newspaper

Valley Piles On Points, Clinches Share Of TRC With Win

The Tippecanoe Valley offense was unstoppable Friday night, using 32 first downs and 528 yards of total offense to score nine touchdowns on the team’s first nine drives in a 65-19 blowout victory over Wabash in the team’s final home game of the year. The Vikings are now 8-0 this season, 7-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. The win clinches at least a share of the conference title for Tippy Valley.
TIPPECANOE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City

(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
LA PORTE, IN
kslsports.com

Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game

LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
PROVO, UT
davisjournal.com

Fifth Teen Center opens at Layton High

Layton High student body officer Todd Bowden gets the scissors ready to cut the ribbon on a new Teen Center at the school that opened last week. This is the fifth center to open in the Davis School District. Photo by Becky Ginos. LAYTON—What started out as one Teen Center...
LAYTON, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Loss To Notre Dame

LAS VEGAS – No. 16 BYU suffered its second loss of the season in a defeat at Allegiant Stadium to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, October 8. Notre Dame...
PROVO, UT
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
WARSAW, IN
davisjournal.com

Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park

The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Gephardt Daily

Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215. The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in...
MURRAY, UT
kjzz.com

Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
fox2detroit.com

Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
STEVENSVILLE, MI

