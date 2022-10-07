ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham: We Now Have To Bounce Back

PASADENA, CA- Not much went the way the Utes would have like them to in Pasadena. Head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged a mixed bag performance- some good, some…not so good, but made clear Utah football needs to bounce back. What Whittingham said in his post-game press conference is true....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game

LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
PROVO, UT
Fremont, UT
Farmington, UT
Bountiful, UT
Clearfield, UT
Woods Cross, UT
Utah Sports
Bountiful, UT
Utah Football
Syracuse, UT
Idaho State Journal

Former high school football player says coaches, team shunned him after serious injury

LOGAN, Utah — When Sione Pauni heard and felt a pop in his back deadlifting last February while training for Logan High School’s football team, he reported the incident to the head coach, Bart Bowen. As Sione remembers it, Bowen didn’t take any action and instead told the young man’s gym teacher that he was able to fully participate in activities. Eight months later, Sione can’t walk without the assistance...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck

EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
EVANSTON, WY
Gage Butler
KSLTV

Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Gephardt Daily

Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215. The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in...
MURRAY, UT
davisjournal.com

Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park

The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
Tennessee Titans
Football
Sports
ABC4

Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Pleasant Grove seeks public help locating missing man

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a man with dementia who’s new to the area. The department’s Facebook post reads: “65-year-old Edward Muller is missing! Edward is originally from Florida and is not familiar with the area.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing teen out of Clinton area

CLINTON, Utah — According to a family member, Lela went missing at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was last seen at 11:45 p.m. at her home on October 8. Clinton City Police have a report of her disappearance. Her family says she is most likely wearing white...
CLINTON, UT
KPCW

Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple

On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

