saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game featuring 2 top-20 teams draws embarrassingly small crowd
There’s a big game being played in the Pac-12 this afternoon. No. 11 Utah is at No. 18 UCLA, which is off to a 5-0 start to the season. Apparently, however, Bruins fans don’t really care. As has been the case for pretty much the entire 2022 season,...
How far did Utah and BYU football fall in the coaches poll?
The Utes and Cougars both lost to high-profile opponents during Week 6 of the 2022 season. Utah fell at UCLA, while BYU lost to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham: We Now Have To Bounce Back
PASADENA, CA- Not much went the way the Utes would have like them to in Pasadena. Head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged a mixed bag performance- some good, some…not so good, but made clear Utah football needs to bounce back. What Whittingham said in his post-game press conference is true....
kslsports.com
Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game
LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
Former high school football player says coaches, team shunned him after serious injury
LOGAN, Utah — When Sione Pauni heard and felt a pop in his back deadlifting last February while training for Logan High School’s football team, he reported the incident to the head coach, Bart Bowen. As Sione remembers it, Bowen didn’t take any action and instead told the young man’s gym teacher that he was able to fully participate in activities. Eight months later, Sione can’t walk without the assistance...
KSLTV
Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck
EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
Opinion: The problems with an Orem-only school district
The city of Orem is attempting to split from Alpine School District to form their own district. This Orem-only district would not receive the subsidies that it currently gets from Alpine, and it would lose valuable resources in that district.
Hundreds attend memorial for Provo restaurant that isn't closing
Hundreds attended a memorial service this week to pay their final respects for a Provo restaurant beloved by students at BYU.
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
KSLTV
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
Gephardt Daily
Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car
MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215. The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in...
One dead after crash on I-15 in Orem
UHP: One person is dead after a vehicle crash on southbound I-15 in Orem, around 3:30 am Sunday morning
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
davisjournal.com
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park
The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
Gephardt Daily
Pleasant Grove seeks public help locating missing man
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a man with dementia who’s new to the area. The department’s Facebook post reads: “65-year-old Edward Muller is missing! Edward is originally from Florida and is not familiar with the area.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing teen out of Clinton area
CLINTON, Utah — According to a family member, Lela went missing at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was last seen at 11:45 p.m. at her home on October 8. Clinton City Police have a report of her disappearance. Her family says she is most likely wearing white...
Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple
On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
