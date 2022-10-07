Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Utes, Cougars Miss Big Opportunities, Drop Big In Latest AP Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- It was a tough weekend to be a fan of Utah and BYU football. Both the Utes and Cougars went into their games with big opportunities ahead of them, and both underwhelmed in their performances, consequently dropping in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Utah failed to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game featuring 2 top-20 teams draws embarrassingly small crowd
There’s a big game being played in the Pac-12 this afternoon. No. 11 Utah is at No. 18 UCLA, which is off to a 5-0 start to the season. Apparently, however, Bruins fans don’t really care. As has been the case for pretty much the entire 2022 season,...
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Loss To Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS – No. 16 BYU suffered its second loss of the season in a defeat at Allegiant Stadium to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, October 8. Notre Dame...
Former high school football player says coaches, team shunned him after serious injury
LOGAN, Utah — When Sione Pauni heard and felt a pop in his back deadlifting last February while training for Logan High School’s football team, he reported the incident to the head coach, Bart Bowen. As Sione remembers it, Bowen didn’t take any action and instead told the young man’s gym teacher that he was able to fully participate in activities. Eight months later, Sione can’t walk without the assistance...
Opinion: The problems with an Orem-only school district
The city of Orem is attempting to split from Alpine School District to form their own district. This Orem-only district would not receive the subsidies that it currently gets from Alpine, and it would lose valuable resources in that district.
KSLTV
Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck
EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
kmyu.tv
Horse returns home after lost, running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert - and just this week the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was...
KSLTV
Could upside-down dental records tie ’83 Utah cold case killing to missing Provo teen?
PROVO, Utah — On a small headstone in a corner of the Provo City Cemetery, is the name of a boy who, as of Friday, has been missing for 40 years. But there is no body buried in the ground under that marker. Meanwhile, in Moab, the body of...
davisjournal.com
Fifth Teen Center opens at Layton High
Layton High student body officer Todd Bowden gets the scissors ready to cut the ribbon on a new Teen Center at the school that opened last week. This is the fifth center to open in the Davis School District. Photo by Becky Ginos. LAYTON—What started out as one Teen Center...
kvnutalk
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Hundreds attend memorial for Provo restaurant that isn't closing
Hundreds attended a memorial service this week to pay their final respects for a Provo restaurant beloved by students at BYU.
davisjournal.com
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park
The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
Gephardt Daily
Pleasant Grove seeks public help locating missing man
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a man with dementia who’s new to the area. The department’s Facebook post reads: “65-year-old Edward Muller is missing! Edward is originally from Florida and is not familiar with the area.
SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody
UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
ksl.com
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family's pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
kslnewsradio.com
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
