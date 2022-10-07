ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

Utes, Cougars Miss Big Opportunities, Drop Big In Latest AP Poll

SALT LAKE CITY- It was a tough weekend to be a fan of Utah and BYU football. Both the Utes and Cougars went into their games with big opportunities ahead of them, and both underwhelmed in their performances, consequently dropping in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Utah failed to...
PROVO, UT
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Loss To Notre Dame

LAS VEGAS – No. 16 BYU suffered its second loss of the season in a defeat at Allegiant Stadium to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, October 8. Notre Dame...
PROVO, UT
Former high school football player says coaches, team shunned him after serious injury

LOGAN, Utah — When Sione Pauni heard and felt a pop in his back deadlifting last February while training for Logan High School’s football team, he reported the incident to the head coach, Bart Bowen. As Sione remembers it, Bowen didn’t take any action and instead told the young man’s gym teacher that he was able to fully participate in activities. Eight months later, Sione can’t walk without the assistance...
LOGAN, UT
Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck

EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
EVANSTON, WY
Fifth Teen Center opens at Layton High

Layton High student body officer Todd Bowden gets the scissors ready to cut the ribbon on a new Teen Center at the school that opened last week. This is the fifth center to open in the Davis School District. Photo by Becky Ginos. LAYTON—What started out as one Teen Center...
LAYTON, UT
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park

The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
Pleasant Grove seeks public help locating missing man

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a man with dementia who’s new to the area. The department’s Facebook post reads: “65-year-old Edward Muller is missing! Edward is originally from Florida and is not familiar with the area.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody

UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family's pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT

