WazirX wants to integrate India’s digital rupee
Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX will look to integrate India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) “if all goes well,” vice president Rajagopal Menon told Forkast in a video interview on Monday. Fast facts. “We would love to onboard the e-rupee and you can buy your favorite Bitcoin on an...
UAE crypto market expected to grow 10-fold: report
The cryptocurrency market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to grow 10 times, according to a new report from MENA blockchain ecosystem, Crypto Oasis, released Monday at a blockchain conference organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre. Fast facts. There were over 1,400 active organizations and 7,000 individuals...
BNB Chain back online after devs deploy update to save funds
The BNB Chain, the blockchain operated by the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance Global Inc., resumed operation at roughly 2:30 p.m. Hong Kong time on Friday after developers deployed a software update to close the exploit used to drain roughly US$100 million from the platform. Transactions were suspended on...
Markets: Bitcoin price dips below US$19,000 before climbing back, XRP leads crypto losers
Bitcoin briefly fell below US$19,000 in trading in Asia on Tuesday for the first time this month amid losses across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. XRP led the losers. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 1.73% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,081 at 4 p.m....
Google Cloud partners Coinbase for crypto payments, data services
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., has formed a strategic Web 3.0 partnership with Google Cloud, the Nasdaq-listed exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. Fast facts. As part of the partnership, Google Cloud will allow select customers to pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies through the...
Want the next-generation internet? Start legislating for it
The fallout from the Terra-LUNA crash may not be all bad. Think of it as a lesson that has the potential to accelerate the development of enabling new regulation for the cryptocurrency space. From the Lummis-Gillibrand bill in the U.S. to the so-called Digital Asset Basic Act in South Korea, lawmakers are trying to bring more regulatory clarity to crypto — and it’s time for the Web3 community to step up and play its part in helping to design the guardrails for the kind of internet that comes next.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; XRP rises; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index drops amid U.S. regulation changes
The top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization saw little change on the day, with XRP leading gains with a 1.65% rise. Bitcoin slipped 0.02% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,416 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether inched up 0.12% to US$1,317, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
A bear market may be painful, but it’s good for DAOs
For months now, the crypto industry has been battling turbulence, with market prices a fraction of their earlier highs and centralized lending firms once held as the industry’s best crumbling left and right. While the media primarily reports on the volatile nature of crypto, there are practical use cases...
Top Ethereum gas guzzler XEN Crypto is crunching ETH supply
Ethereum’s supply growth entered a deflationary state on Saturday, a first for the blockchain since The Merge upgrade that shifted the network to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September. Fast facts. Ether’s (ETH) burn rate has gone up along with gas fees (transaction fees) since Saturday behind the immense...
Justin Sun, SBF again deny involvement in Huobi Global sale
The founder of blockchain network Tron, Justin Sun, and crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried each denied for a second time that they have participated in purchasing a majority stake in Huobi Global, after crypto media outlet Wu Blockchain said on Monday that Sun was actually the Chinese crypto exchange’s behind-the-scenes purchaser, with Bankman-Fried was rumored to be backing Sun.
Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new high after Ethereum ‘Merge’ makes space
Bitcoin mining difficulty climbed to a record high on Monday, a large part of which is attributed to Ethereum’s “Merge” upgrade freeing up more room for Bitcoin miners, according to Bloomberg. Fast facts. Bitcoin mining difficulty, a measure of the amount of work a miner needs to...
European Parliament agrees on preliminary crypto regulation
The European Parliament passed a preliminary legal framework for the crypto space on Monday that aims to increase standards and requirements for digital asset companies, ahead of a final vote expected soon. Fast facts. EU lawmakers voted heavily in favor of the legal text of both the Markets in Crypto...
Markets: Bitcoin price slides, Ether drops with rest of crypto top 10, XRP leads losses
Bitcoin and Ether fell along with all other top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with the world’s largest cryptocurrency barely holding at the support line of US$19,000, a mark it has fluctuated around for much of the past month. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell...
