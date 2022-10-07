The fallout from the Terra-LUNA crash may not be all bad. Think of it as a lesson that has the potential to accelerate the development of enabling new regulation for the cryptocurrency space. From the Lummis-Gillibrand bill in the U.S. to the so-called Digital Asset Basic Act in South Korea, lawmakers are trying to bring more regulatory clarity to crypto — and it’s time for the Web3 community to step up and play its part in helping to design the guardrails for the kind of internet that comes next.

