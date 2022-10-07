Read full article on original website
Related
northernstar.info
Huskies dominated by Rockets in Homecoming battle
DeKALB – The Huskies (1-5, 0-2 MAC) made the game interesting in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell short of the University of Toledo Rockets (4-2, 2-0 MAC) in the 115th homecoming football game. Sophomore cornerback Quinyon Mitchell had four interceptions and returned two for touchdowns to tie a...
northernstar.info
Huskie defense smothers RedHawks in straight sets
NIU volleyball (13-4, 6-1 MAC) trounced the Miami University RedHawks (6-11, 1-5 MAC) in straight sets at Victor E. Court. The Huskies’ win followed up their 3-1 victory on Friday night to wrap up NIU’s weekend home stand. “It was a great team win,” sophomore middle blocker Charli...
northernstar.info
Akron zips by Huskies to end NIU’s Homecoming weekend
DeKALB – The NIU women’s soccer team (5-5-3, 2-3-1 MAC) fell to the University of Akron (2-7-2, 1-5-0 MAC) in a 1-3 loss on Sunday. The Huskies went into halftime trailing 2-0 after back-to-back goals were scored by Akron. The first goal came within the 29th minute and was scored by sophomore midfielder Ella Hadley. This was the first of two goals Hadley scored in Sunday’s game.
northernstar.info
Huskies ground Falcons in four sets
DeKALB – Every point counted in Friday’s battle at Victor E. Court between the Mid-American Conference’s division leaders as NIU volleyball (12-4, 5-1 MAC) pulled out a 3-1 victory over Bowling Green State University (9-7, 4-1 MAC). “The match was an epic battle of two teams that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernstar.info
NIU’s ombudsperson aims to provide unbiased support for students
DeKALB — This July, NIU recruited a new ombudsperson, Sandra Cox, with the goal to provide NIU with unbiased and impartial guidance. An ombudsperson is an official who is hired to advise and guide anyone who comes to them. Although it is a similar job to counseling, the professions differ in one major way: an ombudsperson will take a neutral and unbiased standpoint when it comes to complaints and issues.
Comments / 0