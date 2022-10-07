Read full article on original website
Related
You’ll Never Believe Which Tri-City is Washington’s Most Affordable?
I never in a million years would have guessed that my city is one of Washington's most affordable. Just for giggles, I Googled Washington's most affordable cities and I was truly surprised to see that one Tri-Cities was listed at #2. When I first moved to Tri-Cities, I found a...
What Happens in Washington State if You Flee a Hit-and-Run Accident?
Here's What Could Happen If You Run Away From An Accident In Washington State. If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident in Washington State, the consequences can be significant. Depending on the severity of the accident, you could be facing anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge—and that's not...
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
Smoke persists over Tri-Cities. Now another threat to air quality is forecast
Cooler temperatures are on the way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
Driver killed in head-on wreck Monday night east of Quincy
QUINCY — A 23-year-old man died in a head-on wreck Monday night on state Route 28 about two miles east of Quincy. The man was driving west on SR 28, approaching Road O Northwest. He reportedly veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2002 Honda Accord, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ncwlife.com
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
Pedestrian hit after running onto Interstate 182 in the Tri-Cities in the dark
The Pasco driver is not expected to charged.
610KONA
12-Year-Old Hurt After Crash in Grant County
(Lakeview, WA) -- A 12-year-old was hurt Friday night after their bicycle collided with a. car in Lakeview. This happened off Grant Street Northwest and Ephrata Ave Northwest. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene and found the child was southbound on Ephrata when the bike collided with the side of a westbound Subaru Forester. First units arrived on scene within three minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yaktrinews.com
RPD stops, impounds multiple vehicles for reckless driving
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is warning drivers that if they drive recklessly, their vehicles will be impounded. Over the weekend, officers stopped several vehicles for reckless driving. In one instance, police say a car was racing another vehicle at over 80 miles per hour on Keene...
nbcrightnow.com
Car fire on I-182 westbound closes down a lane in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- A vehicle fire off I-182 just before I-82 closes down a lane in Richland. Jack Derderian with Benton County Fire District 2 tells us one person was in the car. The car began to over heat when the person pulled over on the freeway, the car caught on...
2,000 fentanyl pills, 2 rifles & cash seized in raid of an Othello man’s home
OTHELLO, Wash. — Mass quantities of dangerous fentanyl pills were among the items seized when deputies raided a home in Adams County on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a team operating out of their region served a search warrant at a residence on the 600-block of Wagon Rd in Othello. They...
ifiberone.com
Destructive high-speed crash sparks 100-acre fire near Rock Island
MALAGA - Chelan County sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday. Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crashes into power pole, catches fire in Connell
CONNELL, Wash. - A semi truck collided with a power pole then caught fire on Highway 260 and Warehouse Lane around 4 p.m. on October 10, according to Connell Fire Chief Ken Woffenden. He presumes the fire was started by the pole, but this is still under investigation. About a...
kpq.com
One Teen Dead and Another Seriously Injured During Othello Shooting
The Othello Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one teen dead and another seriously injured in Othello Thursday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Othello police officers responded to reports of gunfire on the intersection of Sylvan and Rose Drives. Officers found two 16-year-old girls shot inside a white SUV....
Comments / 0