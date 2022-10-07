Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
localmemphis.com
'This one stings' | Memphis looks forward after Houston meltdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis came close to a statement win against rival Houston Friday night at home in primetime, but their win was snuffed out by a monumental collapse. The game started out as a dream. The Tigers were up two scores with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Statistically, they had a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN. Then, it all changed.
Houston Chronicle
University of Houston overcomes 0.1% win probability to beat Memphis
Staring down the possibility of an 0-2 start to AAC play, the University of Houston Cougars delivered one of the most improbable comebacks of the college football season Friday night in Memphis. UH scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 77 seconds to stun Memphis 33-32 in a game...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston pulls off stunning 4th-quarter comeback, shocks Memphis
Houston rallied from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Memphis and won a game that might have saved tne tenure of head coach Dana Holgorsen. Clayton Tune threw a short touchdown pass to KeSean Carter with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars an unlikely 33-32 win. Houston (3-3) scored 26 points in the fourh quarter and got two huge plays on special teams to contribute to the comeback.
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Bounce Back Against Tulsa
TULSA, Okla.– Memphis (13-6, 3-3) defeated Tulsa (9-8,2-3) in four sets (25-21,25-18,12-25,25-21) Sunday afternoon. The Tigers' defense was clicking against Tulsa, they had a season high 82 digs and 15 blocks. Memphis went back-and-forth with the Golden Hurricanes during the first set but used a 8-1 run at the end of the frame to take the 1-0 lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Hold On for Win at Temple
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Memphis Tiger men's soccer team kept their names in the race for first in the AAC after picking up a 1-0 win at Temple tonight. After today's game, Memphis moves to 6-2-3 for the season and 3-1-1 in American Athletic Conference play. KEY MOMENTS. The...
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Sink Pirates in Shutout Win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's soccer team made a statement win today on their way to a 4-0 victory over East Carolina. After today's game, Memphis moves to 5-4-4 for the season and 1-1-3 in American Athletic Conference play. KEY MOMENTS. The Tigers got on the board...
Houston Football Stuns Memphis in Wild Comeback on Friday Night
Houston Football Stuns Memphis in Wild Comeback on Friday Night
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Ready for Lady Red Wolves Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis women's golf team will head to Jonesboro, Ark. to compete in the Lady Red Wolves Classic this week. The two-day tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 10 and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Live scoring for the event can be found at GoTigersGo.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Head North to Compete in Purdue Fall Invitational
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis men's golf team will head to West Lafayette, Ind. to compete in the Purdue Fall Invitational this week. The two-day tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 10 and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Live scoring for the event can be found at GoTigersGo.com.
gotigersgo.com
No. 13 Memphis Falls to No. 1 TCU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 13-ranked University of Memphis rifle team fell to No. 1 TCU, 4722-4675, on Saturday morning at the R.F. Fogelman Rifle Range in Memphis, Tenn. The Horned Frogs won smallbore, 2342-2310, and air rifle, 2380-2365. "I'm happy with how the team performed today and think...
semoball.com
Charleston blisters visiting Memphis Hillcrest 68-8
CHARLESTON, Mo. — After having their game against Hayti canceled last week and with a bye week set for this week, the Charleston Bluejays went looking for an opponent and found Memphis Hillcrest. Hillcrest traveled to Charleston Friday and the Bluejays proved to be rude hosts, blistering the Memphis...
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gotigersgo.com
East Carolina (7-5-2, 2-1-1)-VS-Memphis (5-4-4, 1-1-3)
GOAL by MEM Alonzo, Jocelyn Assist by Miller, Saorla. Clock ECU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MEM Score Play. 01:10 Corner kick [01:10]. 01:41 Shot by MEM Stordy, Grace. 02:26 Shot by MEM Kerkhof, Eef. 05:58 Corner kick [05:58]. 06:39 Foul on Smit, Kimberley. 07:42 Corner kick...
Man found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on the interstate Sunday and found a man dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Police found the man shortly after noon on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene and at the moment, police have said there are no signs of foul play. MPD said […]
styleblueprint.com
13 Perfect Wedding Venues for Memphis Brides
Choosing the perfect wedding venue is one of the most important decisions a bride and groom face. The rehearsal dinner, wedding ceremony and reception are all some of life’s biggest events, and the stage for each occasion is pivotal to its success. Before making a final choice, talk to some of our talented local designers, wedding planners and restaurateurs. These creative professionals have excellent insight based on invaluable experience in organizing celebrations of all sizes and styles in the Memphis area. As far as the “where,” though, here are some of the venues we suggest for your upcoming wedding, dinner party or other special occasion.
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm
Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Things to do this weekend in Memphis: Oct. 7-9
Reoccurring Fall Fun For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s now open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured on Friday and Saturday nights. More Crosstown Theater is hosting Fright-tober Film Series every Saturday at 2:30 […]
One critical after wreck on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after an accident on Interstate 40 near Hollywood Friday night. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and found a motorcyclist in critical condition. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Outstanding Alumni Recognized
Martin, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee at Martin presented awards to (from left) Cody Alcorn, of Atlanta, Georgia; April Armstrong, of Bartlett; and Jimmy Tosh, of Henry during the annual Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program held Oct. 1 in the Paul Meek Library. Alcorn received the 2022 Outstanding Young Alumni award, Armstrong received the 2022 Outstanding Alumni award and Tosh received the 2022 Chancellor’s Award for University Service. The award winners are pictured with Chancellor Keith Carver.
Comments / 0