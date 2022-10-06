Hilton High School senior Gabrielle Hix has been named a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program based on her scores for the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) last fall. Gabrielle is part of an elite group of approximately 16,000 semifinalists nationwide who now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for more than 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in spring 2023. The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

HILTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO