marshfieldareasports.com
Stratford football shuts out Spencer/Columbus to stay undefeated in CWC Large
SPENCER – The Stratford football team put itself in position to play for the Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division championship next week with a dominating 41-0 win over Spencer/Columbus Catholic on Friday night at Spencer High School. Ashton Wrensch caught six balls for 183 yards and three touchdowns, two...
marshfieldareasports.com
Auburndale volleyball finishes second at Edgar Invitational
EDGAR – The Auburndale volleyball team finished 3-1 to take second place at the Edgar Invitational on Saturday. Auburndale defeated Rib Lake 25-18, 25-18; Bruce 25-11, 25-12; and Abbotsford 26-24, 26-24; before losing to Edgar 25-11, 25-15. Josie Ertl had 24 kills, Bri Weiler had 20 digs, Kimmie Lundgren...
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield volleyball sweeps three matches at WVC Meet, clinches conference title
WAUSAU – The Marshfield volleyball team clinched its third-straight Wisconsin Valley Conference championship by sweeping three matches at the second WVC Meet of the season Saturday at Wausau East High School. The Tigers beat Wausau West 25-9, 25-17, 25-19; D.C. Everest 25-19, 25-12, 25-20; and Stevens Point 25-13, 25-16,...
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield’s Scharenbroch finishes second at Wisconsin Rapids Cross Country Invite
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Marshfield freshman Natalie Scharenbroch finished second in the girls race as the team took seventh place at the Wisconsin Rapids Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Ridges Golf Course, home of the WIAA State Championships later this month. Scharenbroch ran in 19:57.4, finishing more than 1...
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Wausau area obituaries October 5, 2022
Truman A. Tornow III, age 43, died from natural causes on Monday, September 26, 2022 at home. Truman was born in Wausau on August 26, 1979 to Sharon and Truman A. Tornow Jr. He graduated from Wausau West High School in 1998 and went on to work with the United States Postal Service. Truman was a caring, considerate man who never hesitated to help others. He enjoyed working on computers and other electronics. He was very knowledgeable of movies and music, and was always quick to quiz family and friends on them.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Solves Recent Rash of Vandalism
(Mike Warren, Hub City Times) Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. According to Mike Warren with the Hub City Times, Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
WEAU-TV 13
School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak
MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District. A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rothschild man faces 5th OWI after Wausau traffic stop
A 52-year-old man is facing a felony charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after radar captured him driving at speeds of about 52 mph on Grand Avenue in Wausau, court records show. Buddy Opelt, of Rothschild, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 after a Wausau Police...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
Three men rescued after catamaran capsizes on Lake Winnebago
Authorities rescued three men from Neenah after a catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Paper mill fire in Menominee
Cover plants if you have yet to have a frost or freeze this year. Fire has been burning for hours at the mill. From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. SMALL TOWNS: Primates...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man last seen on paddle boat in Rolling Stone Lake missing, Langlade County Sheriff’s seek information
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Langlade County are searching for a Sheboygan man who was last seen leaving a resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on September 30. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Krause, a 58-year-old from Sheboygan, was last seen...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DOT Holding Virtual Public Involvement Meeting On Hwy 98 Pavement Replacement
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to obtain input on a pavement replacement project proposed in Clark County on WIS 98 from WIS 73 in the town of Eaton east to Helm Street in Loyal. The public is invited to go to the project...
centralwinews.com
Cadott Village Board; Board action sends Kwik Trip forward
A Certified Survey Map for Pat Englert, at 618 W. Yellow Street, was approved during a regular Cadott Village Board meeting Oct. 3. She wanted to shift the lot line between her two lots, so she could get her mower around her fence, if she were ever to sell the empty lot. Photo by Julia Wolf.
Good News Project to collect old electronics
WAUSAU – Good News Project will celebrate International E-Waste Day by providing e-cycling collection from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14. Good News will accept both small and large unwanted electronics for recycling. GNP charges .45 cents per pound for environmentally responsible disposal of these electronics. Volunteers interested...
