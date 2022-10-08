McDonald's return spurs dominant Connally to 35-6 district-opening win over Gatesville

Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Gatesville's tough chin offsets Robinson's plucky fight in district sweep, 3-0
Midway through the third set, a Robinson fan called out to the Rockets, “Girls, we’ve got to fight for it! Let’s go!”. The fight was there. The Rockets duked it out. But Gatesville’s power and defense helped the Hornets land the knockout blow. Gatesville made just...
Week 8 Game of the Week heads to south Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — For the first time in Searles Stadium's short history, the 6 News Game of the Week will be played inside Killeen ISD's new stadium. For the eighth Game of the Week in the 2022 season, 6 Sports is headed to south Killeen where the Ellison Eagles will face the Killeen High Kangaroos in a pivotal District 4-5A Div. I showdown.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Vargas named Big 12 soccer freshman of week
Baylor's Reneta Vargas has been named Big 12 soccer freshman of the week after collecting three goals in two games. Vargas’ honor marks the fourth freshman of the week in Baylor history following Olivia Mack and Mackenzie Anthony in 2020 and Hallie Augustyn's award earlier this season. Vargas' three...
WacoTrib.com
John Werner's college picks: Baylor's bad karma continues in Morgantown
Since 2012, Baylor has won road games against every Big 12 school except two. The Baylor-Texas Tech series gets an asterisk since they played at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium for most of the last decade before switching back to home sites in 2019. Baylor has won two games at McLane Stadium while the Red Raiders took a 24-23 win in Lubbock in 2020.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Keeping Baylor graduates around; Restaurant remodels; Meat-cutting competition
Baylor University wants to address what it considers a problem, that being the paucity of graduates who remain in Waco to pursue careers. Baylor spokesperson Jeremy Vickers broached the topic Thursday during a meeting with business leaders discussing the latest Greater Waco Economic Index report. He said only 230 of...
Baylor Football's Big 12 Gauntlet Hasn't Even Started
Dave Aranda's Bears have four top-25 games left in Big 12 play, but three come in Waco.
baylor.edu
Where to eat if you’re visiting Baylor/Waco (and what to order)
As Baylor’s beloved hometown of Waco continues to grow, it becomes increasingly difficult to answer that ever-impossible riddle that has plagued everyone: “Where do you want to eat?”. Six years ago, we attempted to solve the puzzle, and we tried again three years later. But the eatery landscape...
Ex Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Fired By Carolina Panthers
Former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been fired by the Carolina Panthers five games into his third season.
fox44news.com
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
KWTX
Beloved employee celebrating 40 years on the job at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved employee of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is marking 40 years on the job, but for Randy Levy, it’s a job and a passion that runs in his family, even decades before the Central Texas native came on the scene.
WacoTrib.com
EOAC building in downtown Waco for sale, agency still under lease
The EOAC building on Franklin Avenue downtown has hit the market, with multiple would-be buyers having toured the building still under lease to the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. four more years. The three-story building at 500 Franklin Ave. is blocks from the Union Hall food hall, Magnolia Market at the...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
26-Year-Old Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Killen Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road at around 6 a.m. The officials stated that two vehicles, a red [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
KWTX
San Antonio suspect arrested in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio double homicide suspect has been arrested in Waco. Authorities on Sept. 13 were made aware of his location after a report of him being at a relative’s home in Waco. Hollywood Park Police Department detectives along with suspect’s mother were was able...
KWTX
Human remains found near vehicle registered to missing Belton man
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10. The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. A search of the area...
Stay Alert Belton, Texas: New Scam Involves Fake Traffic Citations
Starting the work day in Belton, Texas is stressful enough, being that I-35 and 317 are both crowded and dangerous during commute times. Most of us try to be careful, but some folks decide the road is their personal race track and go nuts. But there are those who want...
Human remains discovered in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
KWTX
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High celebrates work on new school
Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
