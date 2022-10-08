ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

McDonald's return spurs dominant Connally to 35-6 district-opening win over Gatesville

By JASON ORTS Special to the Tribine-Herald
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Week 8 Game of the Week heads to south Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — For the first time in Searles Stadium's short history, the 6 News Game of the Week will be played inside Killeen ISD's new stadium. For the eighth Game of the Week in the 2022 season, 6 Sports is headed to south Killeen where the Ellison Eagles will face the Killeen High Kangaroos in a pivotal District 4-5A Div. I showdown.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Vargas named Big 12 soccer freshman of week

Baylor's Reneta Vargas has been named Big 12 soccer freshman of the week after collecting three goals in two games. Vargas’ honor marks the fourth freshman of the week in Baylor history following Olivia Mack and Mackenzie Anthony in 2020 and Hallie Augustyn's award earlier this season. Vargas' three...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

John Werner's college picks: Baylor's bad karma continues in Morgantown

Since 2012, Baylor has won road games against every Big 12 school except two. The Baylor-Texas Tech series gets an asterisk since they played at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium for most of the last decade before switching back to home sites in 2019. Baylor has won two games at McLane Stadium while the Red Raiders took a 24-23 win in Lubbock in 2020.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Gatesville, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Gatesville, TX
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
Football
baylor.edu

Where to eat if you’re visiting Baylor/Waco (and what to order)

As Baylor’s beloved hometown of Waco continues to grow, it becomes increasingly difficult to answer that ever-impossible riddle that has plagued everyone: “Where do you want to eat?”. Six years ago, we attempted to solve the puzzle, and we tried again three years later. But the eatery landscape...
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Smith
fox44news.com

I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
BELLMEAD, TX
WacoTrib.com

EOAC building in downtown Waco for sale, agency still under lease

The EOAC building on Franklin Avenue downtown has hit the market, with multiple would-be buyers having toured the building still under lease to the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. four more years. The three-story building at 500 Franklin Ave. is blocks from the Union Hall food hall, Magnolia Market at the...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cadets#Mcdonald Back#Hornets
KCEN

Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
WACO, TX
KWTX

San Antonio suspect arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio double homicide suspect has been arrested in Waco. Authorities on Sept. 13 were made aware of his location after a report of him being at a relative’s home in Waco. Hollywood Park Police Department detectives along with suspect’s mother were was able...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Human remains found near vehicle registered to missing Belton man

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10. The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. A search of the area...
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KCEN

Human remains discovered in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco High celebrates work on new school

Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy