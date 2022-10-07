Read full article on original website
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
theScore
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
Daily Evergreen
A comparison of the 2022 vs. 2001 Seattle Mariners playoff teams
The 2022 Seattle Mariners baseball team clinched the Wild Card in the MLB after a walk-off home run on a full count from Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh Friday. They finished the 2022 season with a record of 90-71. They finished second in the AL West and are the No. 5 seed heading into the postseason.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Cardinals icons Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina earned baseball's ultimate win: Walking off in their own time
Maybe it’s appropriate that Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina took their final bows in baseball’s last season without a clock. Across 41 combined seasons that began, ended and will be remembered in St. Louis Cardinals uniforms, the duo sped up, slowed down and outright defied the sport’s ticking timer, subliminal but usually ruthless.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Attendance During 2022 Season Extended MLB-Leading Streak
The Los Angeles Dodgers finished the 2022 regular season with 3,861,408 in announced attendance (47,671 per game average), once again leading the Majors in the category. Excluding the pandemic-impacted 2020 campaign when fans were not permitted, the Dodgers have led baseball in home attendance in baseball for nine consecutive seasons.
Max Scherzer achieves unwanted first in awful Wild Card start against Padres
Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday. The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
Photos: Padres win Game 1 of NL Wild Card vs. Mets
Photojournalist K.C. Alfred brings dispatches from Citi Field as the Friars begin their playoff journey in New York.
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Kiké Hernández To Join Puerto Rico In World Baseball Classic
Fellow Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo joined Team Mexico a few weeks ago for his second stint as well. Hernández and Verdugo will oppose a stacked Team USA roster that features some current and former teammates, including Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts.
Padres pregame: Musgrove starts winner-take-all Game 3 vs. Mets; Myers returns to lineup
Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has allowed one run in his last 22 innings; Chris Bassitt gets nod for New York
