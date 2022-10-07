Read full article on original website
Disney had a non-white (and deaf) mermaid long before Halle Bailey's 'controversial' casting
Even 30 years ago, not all mermaids looked the same.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Christian Bale thinks green-screen acting in Marvel films is ‘monotonous’ – but that’s unfair
Christian Bale is just an actor, standing in front of a green screen, asking everyone what day it is. Apparently, he did not find making Thor: Love and Thunder an entirely stimulating experience. For his role as the vitamin D-deficient supervillain Gorr in Taika Waititi’s film, he was, by his own admission, often bored and confused. This week he said that, when it came to working with green screen, “the definition of it is monotony”, and declared: “Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one...
murphysmultiverse.com
Justin Long Joins Disney+’s ‘Goosebumps’ Series
Disney+ may have kicked off its streaming service with Star Wars and Marvel, but they have been quite busy expanding their available IPs. They purchased 20th Century Fox for a reason and aren’t wasting any time to also add a few other recognizable franchises to their list. Now, they are actively working on a new series based on the iconic Goosebumps franchise by R.L. Stine and it seems they already have their casting locked, as Justin Long is set to join the series.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'
A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week
Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week.
‘Glass Onion’ Gets One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview, Netflix to Screen Film in 600 U.S. Theaters
Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel will first debut in theaters, after all. While Netflix previously teased that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” would play “in select theaters on a to-be-announced date,” the streamer has revealed that the movie will hit theaters for a “special sneak preview” over Thanksgiving — a full month before it launches on the platform. News of the one-week-only engagement follows the movie’s “dazzling” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, with the sneak preview set to run from Nov. 23-29. “Glass Onion” will play exclusively in approximately 600 theaters domestically, making its...
ComicBook
Pixar's Andrew Stanton to Direct New Sci-Fi Movie In the Blink of an Eye
Andrew Stanton is a writer and director best known for Pixar who has helped create some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. Stanton's writing credits include Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Finding Dory, Toy Story 4, and more. He also directed A Bug's Life, WALL·E, Finding Nemo, and Finding Dory as well as the 2012 live-action movie, John Carter. Recently, the Oscar-winner worked on a couple of episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which won't be his last foray into sci-fi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stanton has been tapped to direct the upcoming sci-fi/drama, In the Blink of an Eye.
‘Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney Branded Television
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has gotten an early Season 2 renewal. Disney Branded Television has ordered a second season of the animated series ahead of its Feb. 10 premiere. The animated show debuts first Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+. The news, along with a clip from the theme song, “Moon Girl Magic,” written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White (voice of Lunella aka Moon Girl), was revealed today during the series’ panel at New York Comic Con. Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, The Marvel’s Moon Girl and...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Delivers Double Win for Disney+ on This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Charts
While the sequel lands at No. 1, its 1993 predecessor was the second-most streamed movie of last weekend. It might be time for Disney to pencil in “Hocus Pocus 3” on its production calendar already. And based on how “How Pocus 2” performed for Disney+ in its debut weekend, there probably won’t be a 29-year gap between movies, either.
EW.com
Smile tops the box office with $22 million, moviegoers frown at Bros
Billy Eichner's rom-com Bros couldn't best director Parker Finn's horror film Smile during the inaugural weekend of spooky season at the box office. The horror film, centered on a psychiatrist (Sosie Bacon) who begins to encounter frightening occurrences after a patient takes her own life in front of her, debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office with $22 million, according to Comscore. Finn's feature directorial debut is one of the better horror openings of the year, out-scaring Barbarian ($10 million) and The Invitation ($7 million).
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Werewolf by Night’ on Disney+, Which Introduces Lycanthropy and Lots of Spattery Blood to the MCU
An old 1970s horror comic bows into the MCU via Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive in the vein of oddball series like Wandavision and Loki. What makes these properties similar is their relatively experimental styles, outside the norm for most MCU product – in this case, spooky black-and-white cinematography and gloomy atmosphere inspired by 1930s horror films. Renowned film-score composer Michael Giacchino (notable for landing an Oscar nod for Up, and whose compositions for The Batman are stunning) switches to the director’s chair for this tongue-in-cheeky horror comedy. So the question stands: Is it any good, or are you just going to howl a-whoooooooooooooooo cares?
AOL Corp
'Glass Onion' gets a weeklong theatrical release ahead of its premiere on Netflix
It's official. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Rian Johnson's follow-up to "Knives Out," will come to theaters. Netflix announced on Thursday that the star-studded murder mystery, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, will get a one-week-only "sneak preview" theatrical release a month ahead of its premiere on the streaming platform in December. "Glass Onion" will screen in approximately 600 theaters — including AMC, Regal and Cinemark locations — across the United States from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29.
Complex
XYZ Films Releasing Grinch Horror Movie ‘The Mean One’ This December
Dr. Seuss’ beloved Christmas-hating character The Grinch is set to become a serial killer in the forthcoming slasher film The Mean One. ComicBook.com reports XYZ Films has announced the forthcoming slasher parody, which will hold onto some of the classic material from Dr. Seuss’ 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia
20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
CNET
'Werewolf by Night' Review: Marvel Monster Mash Is a Classic Horror Scream
Gasp in horror! Recoil in fright! Steel yourself for thoroughly retro chills and thrills, as you Marvel at the bite-size delight they call... Werewolf by Night!. Werewolf by Night is the latest Marvel adventure -- streaming now on Disney Plus -- but it's a little bit different. It's black and white, it's only an hour long, and it tells a monster-mashing supernatural standalone story with no obvious connection to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Domee Shi and Rising Animators Honored at Variety’s 10 Animators to Watch Event
Domee Shi and six of Variety’s animation honorees gathered at this year’s Variety 10 Animators to Watch event, presented by Nickelodeon, on Thursday night. The in-person awards ceremony and cocktail reception took place at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., where fellow creatives and representatives in the animation space celebrated this year’s class of rising storytellers. The honorees in attendance included Fawn Veerasunthorn, Arthur Fong, Shea Fontana, Sergio Valdivia, Natasha Kline and Juston Gordon-Montgomery. Pixar Animation Studios filmmaker Shi received the 2022 Creative Impact in Animation award. “It’s pretty surreal that stories about dumpling infanticide and magical, furry, Canadian...
411mania.com
Amazon Releases Sneak Peek For The Wheel Of Time Season Two
The Wheel Of Time is back for its second season fairly soon, and Amazon Studios has released a sneak peek of what’s to come. The company released the video on Friday after it was shown off at New York Comic Con, and you can check it out below. The...
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night's Michael Giacchino Shares First Clip of Marvel Disney+ Special's Score
Michael Giacchino, the famed film composer who is pulling double duty as the director of Marvel's new Werewolf By Night special starring Gael García Bernal, took to social media late last night to give fans a sample of the score, providing a light into the tone and feel of the black-and-white Halloween special ahead of its release, and giving some of those who don't have Disney+ or haven't tuned in yet, a chance to get a sense for what the special is about. The special, which also features the character of Man-Thing, gives a glimpse into the supernatural, monstrous side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
