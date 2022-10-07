Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Slate
The Comic That Shows Why Marvel Movies Can’t Get the Fantastic Four Right
The comics artist Alex Ross, probably best-known for his painted work in books like Marvel’s Marvels and DC’s Kingdom Come (with writers Kurt Busiek and Mark Waid, respectively), published his very first stand-alone graphic novel this month, a short volume called Fantastic Four: Full Circle. It is, more or less, exactly what you’d want from a Fantastic Four comic: 64 pages of brightly-colored sci-fi fun starring reliable stock characters and featuring a journey into FF creator Jack Kirby’s gorgeous chaos dimension, the Negative Zone, where entropy has defeated pretty much everything and an omnipotent creature called Annihilus is forever trying to trick our heroes into helping him open a door to their own, non-negative dimension. It reminded me a lot of another realm ruled by an omnipotent despot, namely Marvel Entertainment, which has officially announced that it will try for a fourth time to make a decent Fantastic Four movie.
The history of Marvel horror comics
Everything you need to know about how horror and superheroes come together in Marvel Comics
Polygon
Former Marvel EIC Joe Quesada leaps over to DC
Unlikely team-ups are a comic book staple, both on the page and off. Not only do you occasionally see odd couple pairings like Wolverine and Deadpool, but sometimes comics creators with a longtime affiliation on one side of the aisle make a dramatic leap to work for their former competitors — like, for example, former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Joe Quesada, who will now be plying his trade at DC Comics.
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
Best Black Panther comics ever
Read up on the best Black Panther comics ever before Wakanda Forever
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
All the upcoming Marvel movies and series announced at D23 Expo
Talk about marvelous news: Marvel Studios gave fans their first glimpse at a variety of exciting film, television, and casting announcements within the MCU during a panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday. The presentation — which began with a surprise performance from the cast of the...
epicstream.com
Marvel Reveals Bucky Barnes' New Winter Soldier Costume
The Winter Soldier has always been one of Marvel's most compelling characters and it's no longer surprising how Bucky Barnes transformed from a mere sidekick to one of the Marvel Universe's most popular heroes. The character also grew in popularity over the years thanks to the MCU which pretty much turned him into a bonafide top-tier character.
Marvel and Viz team on 3 new 2023 Marvel manga titles
Wolverine: Snikt! (yes, that one), Spider-Man: Fake Red, and Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute are coming summer 2023
IGN
Marvel Unveils Life-Size Black Panther and Loki Wax Statues at NYCC 2022
The MCU is headed to Madame Tussauds New York, and Marvel is giving fans a taste of the new exhibit at New York Comic-Con. Marvel's NYCC booth features two life-size wax statues from the Madame Tussauds exhibit, including one depicting Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther and a newly revealed statue of Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Get a closer look at both statues, along with all the other goodies at the Marvel booth, in the slideshow gallery below:
Werewolf by Night Marvel explained
Everything you need to know about Werewolf By Night from comics
Summer of Symbiotes expands on Venom and Carnage's corner of the Marvel Universe in 2023
2023 marks the "Summer of Symbiotes" with characters like Venom and Carnage taking the spotlight
Collider
Wesley Snipes' 'Blade' Trilogy Arrives on Hulu Ahead of MCU Reboot
With the Daywalker set to make his MCU appearance official in 2023, there's no time like the present to brush up or introduce yourself to the original Blade movie adaptations. Though the trilogy, starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, was removed from HBO Max at the end of August, CBR reports that Hulu's October streaming roster will include all three of the original films just in time for Huluween.
itechpost.com
DC Universe Infinite Comic Book Subscription Service Adds an Ultra Tier
If you're a comic book geek, then you'll know that Marvel and DC have been battling it out since anyone can remember. Readers and watchers alike have been comparing heroes, antiheroes, and villains between the two comics companies. In terms of availability and timetable for publishing online, DC is playing...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Vin Diesel may have spoiled a surprise ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ project while a ‘Deadpool’ star burns their bridges
In a handy-dandy guide on how to make sure you get in Marvel‘s bad books, two stars of the MCU multiverse have made some comments that will likely lead them into varying degrees of trouble with the studio. For one, Vin Diesel might get a slap on the wrist for letting slip some Guardians of the Galaxy secrets while a Deadpool actor has ensured they’re blacklisted from the upcoming threequel by openly disparaging Ryan Reynolds — not that their chances of returning were particularly high, anyway.
ComicBook
New Marvel Timeline Reveals Summer of Symbiotes, X-Men: Fall of X
Marvel Comics just mapped out the timeline of its next big events this weekend at New York Comic Con. On Saturday during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel revealed their 2022-2023 slate, which kicks off in November with Avengers Assemble and carries through to Fall of X next summer. Along the way, comic fans will get Dark Web in December, Sins of Sinister in January, Captain America: Cold War in the spring, and Summer of Symbiotes in Summer 2023 as well. You can check out the slate for yourself below.
The MCU Daredevil is different from the Netflix version - but he comes straight from comic books
Daredevil is back, and the Netflix grim-n-gritty seems to have given way to the MCU happy-go-lucky
Tom Welling recalls Christopher Reeve defying nurse to stay on Smallville set during Comic Con reunion
Smallville's been off the air for more than a decade and the stars of the beloved superhero series are still coming to terms with it. As part of the show's reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, star Tom Welling (who played Clark Kent for 10 seasons) revealed that he's only recently been rewatching old Smallville episodes. What brought him back to Kansas was his new recap podcast Talk Ville with co-star Michael Rosenbaum (who played Clark's frenemy Lex Luthor).
msn.com
Superhero Bits: The Black Adam Runtime, Ezra Miller Did Reshoots On The Flash & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.) In this...
