Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

NBA and WNBA host basketball clinic in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NBA and WNBA hosted a clinic and scrimmages for future basketball stars this weekend in Louisville. The event took place on Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Complex. Former NBA guard Tim Hardaway, along with current Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, spent time at the clinic and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wildcats Today

Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal

DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike.  ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with:  Wagner's ...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Malik Cunningham to miss Louisville Cardinals game versus Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Louisville Cardinals will have to take the field against the Virgina Cavaliers on Saturday without their starting quarterback. According to the University of Louisville athletics department, Malik Cunningham will miss the game in Charlottesville, Virginia. Cunningham is listed as being out due to suffering concussion-like...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Augusta Free Press

UVA boat raced by depleted Louisville, 34-17: Is this the bottom?

Kaiser Wilhelm met with his war cabinet on Nov. 17, 1914, four months after the First World War began, and concluded that the war was unwinnable. Carla Williams can surely identify with why they felt they had to fight on anyway. There was already something of a reckoning going on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Miss Black Kentucky USA Pageant kicks off Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time ever, 15 women will take the stage at Louisville Memorial Auditorium Sunday, with the chance to win the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA pageant. Sunday afternoon, judges will name 3 winners. One from three age divisions ranging from 13 to 45...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville woman celebrates a century of life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is celebrating 100 years. Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate centurion Mary Stultz. Stultz is a mother of two daughters, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. When asked the secret to making it to 100, she said she didn't know –...
LOUISVILLE, KY

