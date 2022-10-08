Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel Maven
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Pittsburgh in Cardinal Stadium will be played at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. The U of L-Pittsburgh game will be on the ACC Network and will end a streak of three straight noon games for the Cardinals. Louisville is...
WLKY.com
NBA and WNBA host basketball clinic in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NBA and WNBA hosted a clinic and scrimmages for future basketball stars this weekend in Louisville. The event took place on Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Complex. Former NBA guard Tim Hardaway, along with current Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, spent time at the clinic and...
Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal
DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike. ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with: Wagner's ...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Louisville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott met with the media on Saturday afternoon after the 37-14 loss to Louisville. Here is everything Elliott said in his post game press conference:. What do you think happens to the guys when they're a dealt with a little bit of adversity? Is...
WLKY.com
Malik Cunningham to miss Louisville Cardinals game versus Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Louisville Cardinals will have to take the field against the Virgina Cavaliers on Saturday without their starting quarterback. According to the University of Louisville athletics department, Malik Cunningham will miss the game in Charlottesville, Virginia. Cunningham is listed as being out due to suffering concussion-like...
WLKY.com
Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
ACC Starting Quarterback "Didn't Make The Trip" For Game This Weekend
Louisville will be without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham this Saturday when it faces Virginia. Cunningham didn't travel to Virginia with the rest of the team due to concussion-like symptoms, per Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. This injury was sustained against Boston College last week. This is a crushing blow to...
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
FOX Sports
Bruce Feldman updates the head coaching situations at Louisville and Wisconsin | Big Noon Kickoff
Bruce Feldman provides coaching updates for the Louisville Cardinal and the Wisconsin Badgers. Is Scott Satterfield on the hot seat? Will Jim Leonhard get the bump up from interim head coach?
Augusta Free Press
UVA boat raced by depleted Louisville, 34-17: Is this the bottom?
Kaiser Wilhelm met with his war cabinet on Nov. 17, 1914, four months after the First World War began, and concluded that the war was unwinnable. Carla Williams can surely identify with why they felt they had to fight on anyway. There was already something of a reckoning going on...
CBS Sports
Virginia vs. Louisville: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Virginia Cavaliers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Virginia and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
WLKY.com
New pickleball 'eatertainment' concept to open along riverfront near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven't heard of pickleball by now in the city of Louisville, it's fast-growing in popularity with demand in the Metro for more options to play. A new, unique venue is in the works that will add to the city's pickleball scene. An acre of...
WLKY.com
Racing Louisville FC players break silence as group on US Soccer investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The players of Racing Louisville FC had not spoken out much on the findings of U.S. Soccer's investigation into systemic abuse within the National Women's Soccer League. That is, until now. The club's players released a statement on Saturday afternoon. Racing player Emina Ekic shared it...
Wave 3
Miss Black Kentucky USA Pageant kicks off Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time ever, 15 women will take the stage at Louisville Memorial Auditorium Sunday, with the chance to win the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA pageant. Sunday afternoon, judges will name 3 winners. One from three age divisions ranging from 13 to 45...
WLKY.com
Meghan's Mountain provides distraction for cancer patients on Belle of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of people battling cancer got a welcome distraction Sunday. The nonprofit Meghan's Mountain rented out the Belle of Louisville to take out about 400 cancer patients and their families for a cruise on the Ohio River. It's named for Meghan Steinberg, a Louisville woman, who...
WLKY.com
Frankfort Avenue vendors hope to start a new tradition with Autumn on the Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new tradition this fall on historic Frankfort Avenue helping to promote local businesses. Autumn on the Avenue featured activities, entertainment, and special discounts at various shops along Frankfort Saturday. And business owners say the inaugural event brought in lots of first-time customers. "We have...
WLKY.com
Louisville woman celebrates a century of life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is celebrating 100 years. Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate centurion Mary Stultz. Stultz is a mother of two daughters, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. When asked the secret to making it to 100, she said she didn't know –...
WLKY.com
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
