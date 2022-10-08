ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Hutch Post

🏈HUTCHCC: No. 2 Dragons remain undefeated

DODGE CITY, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson (6-0, 3-0) was on Dylan Watch Saturday afternoon against the Conquistadors (2-4, 1-3). Quarterback Dylan Laible needed just three passing yards to surpass Luke Barnes as Hutchinson's all-time leader. Running back Dylan Kedzior came into the game as the back-to-back Conference Player...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 6 scores

High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

5A Girls Tennis Regional Results

Salina Central’s Janae Montoya won the 5A Regional singles title on Saturday, and the Salina Central tennis team took home the Regional Championship. Montoya won in round one over Hays’ Brittnee Leiker (6-0, 6-0), then defeated Salina South’s Sofia Burns in round two (6-1, 6-0). Montoya won in the semifinal round over Maize South’s Sydney Schumaker (6-0, 6-0), and took home the singles crown with a win over Maize’s Rylee Frye (6-1, 6-0).
SALINA, KS
kscbnews.net

A Silent Second Half for Skins

For the second straight week, the Liberal Redskins were shut out in the second half. Despite an improved second half by the LHS defense Friday night at Great Bend Memorial Stadium, the Great Bend Panthers defeated the Liberal Redskins 28-14 on a damp and gray night with rain showers off and on. It’s Liberal’s third straight loss.
LIBERAL, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited

We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
WICHITA, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teen shaken after board pierces Jeep’s windshield at 55 mph

WICHITA, Kan. — A piece of lumber missed a teen’s head by inches after it impaled her windshield driving home from school on Tuesday. According to KWCH, Michael Jones saw the shaken teen on the side of the road and pulled over to help. He said the wooden board was about 14 inches wide and had pierced the windshield just under the rearview mirror.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Deputy Carter remembered by family and friends

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office mourns the loss of a deputy in a car accident Friday night, they're not alone. Friends and family are grieving, too, and they want the world to know about the Deputy Sidnee Carter they knew. The world met Sidnee Carter...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
GREENWICH, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe

The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 7-9)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

One dead in downtown Wichita fire

Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to Broadway and Murdock just before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they found two houses on fire. Crews quickly called a second, then a third alarm to get more help at the scene to battle these flames. Wichita fire officials say one person was...
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

KWU to Build New Dining Hall

Students at Kansas Wesleyan University will have a new place to eat in the future. The school plans to construct a new dining hall. According to KWU, Buoyed by a 2021 gift from Jeff Bieber ’71, it will break ground on a new dining facility Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of Homecoming & Family Weekend. The ceremony will begin at noon at the corner of Santa Fe and Kirwin, and the public is invited to attend.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Witnesses: Driver killed in crash near Derby ran stop sign

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One man has died and another was hospitalized following a crash north of Derby. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. Monday at K-15 and 55th Street South. Lt. Jason Gill with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported a white Chevy Silverado was heading west on 55th Street and ran the stop sign. The truck then collided with a Subaru SUV that was southbound on K-15.
DERBY, KS

